A Poll Merino ram bred in Nyabing sold to a top of $9800 at the Hobley family’s Annual Wiringa Park On-property Ram Sale that resulted in a record stud average price. Overall, the sale conducted by Nutrien Livestock on September 17, offered 200 Poll Merino rams that resulted in 191 sold for a stud record average price of $2764, up $122/head on last year when 194 rams sold for an average price of $2642. This follows the stud record top-price of $70,000 that was achieved in July when Wirinka Park 450 sold to Lachlan Poll Merinos in a private negotiation sale at the National Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo. The sire of WP 450 was WP 037 Prince Philip that sold for $40,000 in 2022, but semen was retained to breed on and this year’s sale included 53 sons. Lot one, WP 497, was an AI son of WP 037 that sold for the sale’s $9800 top-price to Minta Poll Merinos in South Australia, through Nutrien Livestock stud stock agent Mitchell Crosby. This 129kg sale topper carried some impressive Australian Sheep Breeding Values and Merinoselect indexes including a MP+ of 202.99 and a YCFW of 37.43, both in the top 5 per cent, while its DP+ was in the top 10 per cent at 194.74. The ram’s stylish white and bright and well defined crimpy wool set it apart from most others, but there was many rams through the catalogue that made the grade. The $5300 second top-priced ram, lot 121, was another AI son of WP 037 that sold to first time WP buyer Ian King, of Hollands Rock. Mr King said he was selecting for productive body structure and “bold crimpy wool” to run with his family’s 1800 self-replacing ewe flock. “I had been looking at Wiringa Park for a few years — the stud’s wool is similar to what we’ve been producing,” he said. Mr King and his daughter, Katelyn King, were very thorough in their ram selections and secured five lots for their efforts including one sired by Moorundie 388, another sired by Orrie Cowie King George 189 and three sired by WP 037. They also stepped up to the plate in sourcing at the top end of the market paying an average price of $4420. Also buying off the top end of values was Simon Thomas, of Redhill Farming Estate in Pingrup, who secured the $5200 third top-priced ram, WP 376, from pen 168. This 114kg ram was also AI sired by WP 037 and it carried impressive Merinoselect indexes of 205.87 for MP+ and 215.61 for DP+, both in the top 1 per cent. Redhill Farming Estate co-principal Simon Thomas said he was selecting for structure and well-nourished wools to run in his family’s 6000 self-replacing flock. “I have been buying Wiringa Park rams for three years with the assistance of my partner Stacey Newman, my father Mike, and our classer Lach Thorton,” he said. The Thomas family secured a total of 14 rams for an average price of $3929. Two other WP 037 sons sold for $5000 with one going to SJ & BJ Schulz, at Williams, and the other to KA & LJ Chambers, of Kulikup. Another volume repeat buyer was Tim Beeck, of Glenorchy Estate in Gnowangerup, who secured 15 rams to a top of $4200 and average price of $3180. Mr Beeck said he was selecting for length of body and wool type with above average ASBVs. “I am please at the levels of wool values compared to sheepmeat and we are scaling up our self-replacing Merino flock instead of the crossbred or cropping alternative,” he said. Wiringa Park stud co-principal Allan Hobley said his family couldn’t have asked for a better outcome during a “difficult time” for the Merino industry. “We were very pleased to offer good valued rams to such a receptive crowd,” he said.