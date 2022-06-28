WA Agriculture Minister has declined to comment whether the State’s farmers are likely to face a “fart tax” like their New Zealand counterparts, but says her government’s role is to prove that livestock “burp for a reason”.

Ms MacTiernan was a keynote speaker at the WA Shearing Industry Association annual general meeting in Perth on Saturday, where she was quizzed on her thoughts on the hot topic.

News broke last week that New Zealand is on track to become the first country in the world to tax farmers for emissions caused by belching cattle and sheep.

The government proposal, drafted in consultation with farming groups, aims to tackle one of the nation’s biggest sources of greenhouse gases.

If approved it would be implemented by 2025, with a final decision set to be handed down in December.

Ms MacTiernan said it was an issue she was “intrigued about” and urged those in the room to accept that the livestock industry faced an “existential threat” due to climate change.

She said it was ironic that most of the emissions produced by livestock were from burping, rather than farting, and it posed a question of “why, in an evolutionary sense, would this system develop?”

“And there is evidence, and there is a lot more work that has to be done, that this burping actually feeds methanatrobes in the soil,” she said.

“Part of the work we are trying to do is to say, ‘animals are really important’ and they burp for a reason – and that reason is to feed those methanatrobes in the soil.

“And they can help soil biology and help those grasses to grow.”

The New Zealand proposal includes incentives for farmers who reduce emissions from their animals using feed additives, while revenue would be invested in research and development services for the agricultural industry.

Ms MacTiernan was quick to point out that feeding animals in feedlots was “different” to grazing.

“A lot of this is misunderstood, but the role of a grazing animal is a lot different than that of a feedlot animal,” she said.

“And if you’re just collecting grain and putting animals in a feedlot and feeding them, well, their emissions aren’t doing much.

“Here in WA, we have got large areas of land that aren’t suitable for cropping and we need to have our grass conversion machines going out there and harvesting those grasses and converting them into something that is edible.”