Commercial livestock operators worry governmental changes to animal welfare practices in Australia’s live export supply chain has led to lower animal welfare outcomes. The Consolidated Pastoral Company made a submission to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry’s review of the Australian Standards for the Export of Livestock version 3. It says changes made in 2020 have inadvertently led to lower animal welfare outcomes as a result of overhandling and increased commingling of livestock. Changes include the requirements that cattle were to be drafted and penned in tighter weight ranges, horn length had to be no longer than 12cm at the time of export, and entire and castrated male cattle had to be separated. CPC also said the changes did not acknowledge the importance of penning together cattle originating from the same source location. “Our analysis revealed there was a reduction in performance and health in several categories of cattle, especially within male cattle that we focused our submission on after the change in Regulation Farm work, Australian Standard for the Export of Livestock (ASEL) that occurred in November 2020,” CPC’s analysis read. “It was apparent from our results that overhandling and commingling of cattle prior to export under the ASEL preparation and penning requirements, had a large negative impact on the health and welfare of significant numbers of cattle.” In response to CPC’s analysis submitted for the review, a DAFF spokeswoman said the department was committed to undertaking regular, consultative, science and evidence-based reviews of the ASEL. She said there were major reviews of ASEL every six years, with minor updates occurring between these, if necessary, in consultation with stakeholders. “Where significant impacts on animal health or welfare are identified as part of reviews undertaken, an out-of-session update will be considered,” she said. “DAFF is currently reviewing ASEL and is analysing voyage reports, available scientific literature and industry research, including analyses provided. “DAFF is engaging closely with stakeholders to determine if changes to the standards are required.”