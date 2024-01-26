As we roll into summer, there hasn’t been a lot of joy on many agricultural fronts, but WA Angus cattle breeders should be optimistic the industry will bounce back soon. Lack of spring rains has caused a shortage of fodder for autumn, plus there have been other complications, including the downward spiral of the red meat market — all of which has us in a pickle. However, if we remain positive, the beef industry can be a terrific business to be involved in. All being well, cattle prices currently received look to be short term and things should pick up soon — without a crystal ball, I have my fingers crossed. In WA, all Angus breeders across the board have consistently produced a very high standard of product that suits a wide variety of markets and I encourage this to continue. Last year in April, WA Angus offered a scholarship for one person who attended the WA Young Cattle Handlers Camp in Brunswick and the recipient was entitled to travel to one of two Angus Australia staged events. Congratulations to Zoe Skinner, who was named the recipient of the scholarship and she attended the Tocal Beef Cattle Assessment School in December in NSW. This year, WA Angus will offer two individual scholarships, with the successful candidates able to attend either Tocal or Round-Up. WA Angus will also lift its sponsorship of the handlers’ camp to the gold level. Youth not able to attend the camp but want to be involved in the scholarship opportunity can contact a WA Angus committee member. In May 2025, Angus Australia will host the World Angus Forum, an event held every four years as it rotates around the globe. Angus breeders and enthusiasts from around the world will converge to Australia. To find out more, visit worldangusforum2025. WA Angus Committee is currently working on a program that attracts potential visitors to WA to tour at the State’s studs and commercial farms. With weaner sales held recently, followed by female sales and soon the upcoming bull sales, I wish everyone the best. There’s never been a better opportunity to acquire quality Angus cattle. Mark Muir is the WA Angus Committee chairman