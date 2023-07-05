A Wheatbelt property is the subject of an animal welfare investigation after Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development inspectors responded to an animal welfare incident report involving the management of pigs at the property.

A DPIRD spokeswoman said animal welfare inspectors attended the property yesterday and “taken the appropriate steps to protect the welfare, safety and health of the animals on the property”.

“The immediate animal welfare issues are being addressed,” the spokeswoman said.

“DPIRD is continuing to monitor the situation closely and will consider further action as required.”

No further details have been given by the department.