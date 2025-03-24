Ardcairnie Angus bull tops at $14,000

A Guilderton-bred Angus bull sold to a top of $14,000 at the Dewar family’s 4th Annual Ardcairnie Angus Bull Sale, where a first-time buyer made his entry known into Mid West cattle production. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 48 bulls and sold 36 for an average price of $6084, up $170/head on last year when 29 bulls sold for an average price of $5914. The sale topper, Ardcairnie Unrivalled U113, was secured by first-time buyer Andrew Rose, who trades as Wattledean Pastoral in Nambung. Mr Rose said the bull would go over pure Angus females at his family’s recently purchased property in the coastal shire of Cervantes. “He (the bull) had good thickness and depth, and his figures were reasonable,” he said. “We are planning to calve from April to June and then background the calves for feedlots.” Ardcairnie U113 was a first-drop son of HF Alcatraz 60F, and the lot 5 sale bull came with Estimated Breeding Values of +44, +75, and +88 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights. It had a top 6 per cent leg angle, inherited from its sire that recorded in the top 1 per cent. The $12,000 second top-priced bull, Ardcairnie Ubiquitous U145 was secured by Gingin account Coonabidgee Grazing. This April 2023-drop sale bull offered as lot 3 was sired by Ardcairnie Signature S101 and out of Ardcairnie Abbie S294. It measured EBV growths of +55, +97, and +125 for 200, 400, and 600-days and was in the top 13 per cent for Calving Ease Daughters (+7.2) and Gestation Length (-7.4), and in top 10 per cent for Milk (+24). The Coonabidgee Grazing buyer also secured a Coonamble Frontman R501 son for $5000. Munda Ultra Blacks stud manager Ben Wright secured a $9500 bull, Ardcairnie Unambiguous U299 and was successful on Arcdairnie Ultimatum U098 for $8500. It is understood the newly registered Gingin-based Munda Ultra Blacks stud will be trialling a crossbreeding program to offer their commercial clients more options. Chittering-based Lightflow Enterprises owner Mike Stanton secured nine bulls to a top of $8000 and average price of $5555. “I was chasing mixed genetics and was happy to return to the sale to select bulls that are consistent with a long working life,” he said. “While seasonal conditions have been tight, there is also a concern on the issue of US tariffs.” Mr Stanton was able to secure seven leading representative sires from the nine bulls he purchased. Gingin-based Thisledo manager Graham Mackail secured four bulls to a top of $7000 and average price of $5750. He was aiming for low birthweight for about 80 heifer joining’s as part of the farm’s female replacement for the 250-cow breeding herd. Dandaragan-based Velyere Farms owner Peter Raphjen secured five bulls for an average price of $5000. He was looking for both low birthweight heifer bulls and high BW cow bulls with growth and docility. “We sell calves into Muchea off our pure Angus herd of 1050 breeders,” he said. New buyers Shaun Jr and Shaun Sr Oliver, of Springhill Farm in Bullsbrook satisfied their start-up Angus production with the purchase of Ardcairnie Utterance U163, sired by Ellingson Three Rivers 8062. The Oliver son and father team will be running the bull with heifers in their campaign to build a productive herd. “We were recommended to select a Three Rivers son,” Shaun Jr said. ARDCAIRNIE ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 48 Sold: 36 Top price: $14,000 Average: $6084