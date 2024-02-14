A Guilderton-bred Angus bull reached the top-price of $9500 at the Dewar family’s Ardcairnie Angus Annual Bull Sale, held at the Gingin selling complex. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and held on February 6, offered 48 and sold 29 Angus bulls for an average price of $5914, down $2366/head on last year when 50 bulls sold for an average price of $8280. Ardcairnie studmaster Joe Dewar expected the drop in values and a reduction in the clearance due to poorer seasonal and market conditions. “At Guilderton, we are experiencing one of the tightest seasons I have ever seen,” he said. “The bulls have come through adverse seasonal conditions, but we expect they will breed the kind of cattle that will handle any environment.” Mr Dewar said he was grateful for the repeat bull buyers who appreciated the “fighting fit” sale line-up as prepared in working condition. “We offer low maintenance, easy-doing animals that are docile and have potential for a long fertile life,” he said. As a long-time repeat buyer of Ardcairnie genetics, Gingin beef producer Meagan McCallum, of Old Bambun Grazing, was the successful bidder on the $9500 top-priced bull, Ardcairnie T004, from Lot 6. The 614kg 2022 March-drop bull was sired by Sitz Stellar 726D, used previously in an AI program to great success at Old Bambun. “He had good solid Estimated Breeding Value figures, along with a smooth skin coat and will be used over some of our commercial cows,” Ms McCallum said. The rising two-year-old bull, out of Ardcairnie dam Isden R180, recorded growth EBVs of +50, +93 and +128 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. Ms McCallum also secured the 618kg Ardcairnie Targeted T162 for $5500, a 2022 March drop that was one of the first drops by Mordallup Kwoka P257. The $8500 equal second top-priced bull was the 542kg Ardcairnie Ttanscend T025, sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 and secured by Steele Rudd, of West Coorow. Mr Rudd said he was chasing a moderate type with a low birthweight for his 300 head of Angus commercial breeders. “We market our calves at Muchea at about nine to 12 months-of-age and have been buying Ardcairnie bulls for three years since the Dewar family bought the stud herd,” he said. Ardcairnie T025 recorded EBVs of +2.4 for BW, and growth figures of +50, +89 and +111 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. The other $8500 equal second top-price bull was the 574kg Ardcairnie Tequila T138, sired by Coonamble Kevin N444, which was secured by Graham Walton, who trades as Walton Family Trust in Yanchep. Mr Walton said he was chasing good growth into his 360 self-replacing Angus herd that produces up to 10-month-old calves that weighed up to 320kg. The $8000 third top-priced bull was the 668kg Ardcairnie Technique T042, sired by Ardcairnie Reflextion R199 and secured by David Carpenter, who trades as DM & JA Carpenter in Rocky Gully. Mr Carpenter said the 2022 April-drop bull was his first Ardcairnie bull after the Dewar family took ownership of the stud but he had bought bulls from the stud’s previous stud owners. He said the bull, that measured a low +1.8 birthweight, would go to work over some cows and first calvers in his self-replacing herd of 150 breeders. Volume buyer was Dandaragan-based Kyanaba Grazing farm manager Doug Wasley, who secured four bulls with outcross genetics, paying to a top of $7000 and average price of $5750. “I was selecting for quiet temperaments and low birthweight with two bulls to work over heifers,” he said. “We run 400 cows and 100 heifers and market our April-drop calves to feedlots.” The Collard family, of Dandaragan-based Warringah Grazing that runs a registered Angus stud, secured the 654kg Ardcairnie Terminator T082 for $6000. Warringah stud co-principal Mike Collard said the Ardcairnie Refined R106 sired bull had good growth and extra EBV eye muscle area (+13.2).