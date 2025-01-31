The Dewar family, of Ardcairnie Angus stud, will present 55 commercially focused Angus bulls with elite genetics at their 2025 Annual Bull Sale on Thursday, March 20, at the Gingin selling complex at 11am. The sale line-up will include standout sons of Sitz Stellar, known for his ability to produce moderate-framed, easy-fleshing progeny with exceptional maternal traits. Ardcairnie stud co-principal Jo Dewar said this leading sire had left a mark on the Angus world for breeding reliable, productive females. Also represented from Ardcairnie will be sire HF Alcatraz, a modern type with powerful muscle expression and eye-catching structure - his progeny have been noted for their style, docility, and balance. Another standout sire, Ellington Three Rivers, brings its performance powerhouse - his sons have exceptional growth rates, carcase quality, and adaptability to the table making them an asset in any program. Sire Albert of Stern, a proven type for those seeking longevity and versatility – he consistently passes on his robustness, and efficient genetics that thrive in tough conditions. “Our focus is on breeding bulls that excel in the paddock, not just on paper,” Mr Dewar said. “We breed cattle that can handle the conditions our clients face every day - low rainfall, variable pastures, and tight margins - Ardcairnie bulls are built for resilience and profitability.” To help buyers make informed decisions, the Dewar family will host an on-farm Open Day on Thursday, February 20 at the Gabbadah property located at 1085 Indian Ocean Drive. This is an excellent opportunity to preview the sale bulls and gain insights into their breeding program. With generations of expertise and passion, the Dewars are eager to share their knowledge and answer any questions. “On sale day, come for the bulls and stay for the famous signature scotch fillet burgers, a hallmark of Ardcairnie hospitality,” Mr Dewar said. “Mark your calendars for these key dates and secure your next step in genetic improvement with Ardcairnie Angus.” ARDCAIRNIE ANGUS BULL SALE: Thursday, March 20, at Gingin On offer: 55 Angus bulls Information: 0488 685 177