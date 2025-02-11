Australian beef exports could continue to surge to record highs for a second year in a row, with the United States’ insatiable appetite showing no sign of waning any time soon. More than 81,000 tonnes of beef was exported in January, seven per cent more than January last year and setting a new record for a month when exports are traditionally lower due to a slowdown in livestock processing. The US was the biggest market and nearly solely responsible for the beef export boom after importing 22 per cent more than the same month last year, at 24,600 tonnes. It accounted for 30 per cent of all beef exports from Australia in January. Australian cattle farmers and exporters are also making significant inroads in South Korea after recently claiming a 45 per cent stake of the market, while Japan and China were other key buyers. Mecado analyst Angus Brown said the January figures had sparked discussion about another record year, with export prices at “significant premiums to saleyard values”. “There is no doubt there is demand for the large quantities of beef being produced at the moment,” he said. “Strong volumes and high prices are an indication of that. “Higher value markets are still taking plenty of our beef, but growth appears to be more limited than in the US.” While slaughter rates have improved, Mr Brown said more capacity was still needed to meet export demand. “Slaughter drives exports,” he said. “While cattle producers would be pleased to see 2025 slaughter capacity lifting back to the late 2024 levels, it needs to increase to see any real improvement in prices.” Meat and Livestock Australia’s January figures showed grain fed exports fell 4 per cent compared to the same month last year, to 22,786 tonnes, while grassfed exports lifted 13 per cent to 58,283 tonnes. MLA global supply analyst Tim Jackson said Australia was gaining marketshare in South Korea — labelling it a “large and stable market” — but noted its “meat loving consumers” were being pressured by increased cost of living pressures. However, beef export volumes dipped nine per cent between December and January to 10,596 tonnes. “This dip comes after a record 2024, with Australia shipping 200,545 tonnes of beef to Korea,” Mr Jackson said. “This was worth 2 billion Australian dollars, on the back of decreased US beef supply and increased availability of Australian products.” However, Mr Jackson flagged industry concerns about ongoing challenges within the Korean market, with a soft currency and retailers and food service operators tending to flip between domestic and imported beef based on supply, trading, and pricing. “Korean consumer sentiment may still be fragile this year, on the back of nations’ political uncertainty,” he said. “At the same time, further declines in US production will present opportunities for Australian beef exporters.”