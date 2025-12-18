From record-breaking prices to shifting global trade flows, 2025 has been a year of profound change for Australia’s red meat sector. Tight global supply, evolving consumer demand, and contrasting seasonal conditions have reshaped markets, creating both opportunity and volatility. Here are the top 10 trends from Meat and Livestock Australia that defined the year: 1. US protein deficit The US recorded its lowest cattle herd since 1952, creating a domestic beef supply squeeze. The USDA reported a beef production deficit of 1.4 million tonnes. With more US beef consumed locally, Australia has strengthened its export share in other markets, including Japan and Korea. 2. More beef from fewer animals Australia is set to achieve record beef production in 2025, reaching 20.79 million tonnes from 9.02 million head of cattle —300,000 fewer than in 2014. This reflects a 10 per cent increase in average carcase weight, or 33kg more per head, highlighting ongoing efficiency gains driven by improved genetics and on-farm productivity. 3. Record lamb prices Lamb and mutton prices hit unprecedented levels, with heavy lamb peaking at 1245¢/kg cwt in August. While high prices reflected perceptions of limited supply, actual production is expected to be 610,000 tonnes—down 3 per cent from 2024 but still 1.8 per cent higher than in 2023. 4. Record goat production and diversified markets Goat slaughter continues above 70,000 head per week, and the 2024 record of 3.39 million head looks likely to be exceeded. Export markets are diversifying, with South Korea, mainland China, and Canada gaining share and reducing reliance on the US. 5. Expansion of the feedlot sector Australia’s feedlot sector has grown to record levels, with 1.58 million cattle on feed and a total capacity of 1.71 million head as of June 30—93 per cent utilisation. This growth reflects sustained investment and robust demand for grain-fed beef, but also signals a need to expand further to accommodate higher turn-off. 6. International trade uncertainty Global trade in 2025 has been volatile, with Donald Trump’s US tariffs boosting South American producers and shifting flows in Greater China and North Asia. Australia’s investment in preferential access, market diversification, and its reputation for quality has underpinned strong demand despite a complex trade environment. 7. Live cattle industry resilience Live cattle exports have rebounded to nearly 800,000 head, approaching 2022 levels. This recovery is supported by strong northern herd numbers after favourable wet seasons and steady demand from Indonesia. Emerging markets in the Middle East and North Africa are also showing interest. 8. Evolution of sheep farms Sheep farming is shifting toward meat breeds as lamb prices remain strong and wool prices weaken. The national flock is now younger and more productive, with feedlotting expanding to maximise stocking rates and manage seasonal and parasite challenges. 9. Premium lamb on the rise The premium lamb market has grown, highlighted by K7 lamb and MLA’s Lamb Meat Standards Australia rollout. Genomics, objective measurement technology, and carcase feedback have unlocked further value, enabling cuts-based eating quality models that enhance returns from premium products. 10. Dual weather patterns shaping markets Weather continued to influence the sector, with northern regions driving the rebuild while southern regions destocked due to drought. These contrasting conditions affected pricing and buying trends, with southern processors active in northern markets, pushing prices higher despite subdued southern values.