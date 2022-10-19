The Australian grain-fed beef industry’s premier biennial conference, BeefEx, will tonight celebrate its 30th anniversary with the return of a curious and much-loved tradition.

Every second year since 1992, the BeefEx cow bell has been auctioned to the highest bidder to raise money for various charities.

In a long-standing tradition, Queensland industry stalwarts Kev and Jan Roberts, of Square Mile Angus, have donated every BeefEx cow bell for the past three decades.

Mr Roberts said the idea came about back when he was conference president and his wife, Jan, acquired an old schoolhouse bell, which was auctioned to raise money for Brisbane’s Royal Children’s Hospital.

“The bell was initially sourced as a once-off, but it has since become a BeefEx institution and we have kept the tradition going,” he said.

Money raised from this year’s BeefEx cow bell auction will be donated to emergency medical responders RACQ Life Flight.

With a fleet of ten helicopters and four jets operating from seven bases, RACQ Life Flight responds to emergency situations 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, across regional Queensland.

“RACQ Life Flight provides a critical community link providing aeromedical care and rescue service with a core purpose to save lives within rural communities,” Mr Roberts said.

“Working on a feedlot and around live cattle, you never know what may happen.

“I encourage every feedlot manager to consider bidding on the cow bell at BeefEx22, as RACQ Life Flight is an essential service that you hope you never need, but may one day be critical for you or your employees.”

This year’s BeefEx event — organised by the Australian Lot Feeders’ Association — is being held from October 18 to 20 at the Brisbane Showground.

The cow bell will be auctioned on Wednesday, October 19, at the BeefEx22 Gala Dinner hosted by Coopers Animal Health.

ALFA President Barb Madden said Australian lot feeders had always valued the importance of supporting critical services and lifelines to rural communities.

Camera Icon Australian Lot Feeders’ Association president Barbara Madden. Credit: ALFA / Supplied

“Kev and Jan are as well known in the industry as the cow bell toll itself, and they have always been great contributors in giving back to both the industry and community,” she said.

“We are very grateful for such long-standing support.

“Anyone on a rural property can testify the importance of access to urgent medical care that is beyond a local ambulance trip or service.”

Ms Madden said she was excited for the return of BeefEx after the 2022 event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“We are very excited for the return of BeefEx22 and the opportunity to gather and celebrate again as an industry after a three-year lapse,” she said.