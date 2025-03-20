Better Beef 2025: Market access driven by animal welfare

Market access and demand for Australian beef is increasingly being driven by animal welfare and food safety as consumers grow “more and more comfortable” with importing their food. About 60 per cent of Australia’s beef is exported, with 35 per cent of this grain-finished and the top buyer seesawing nearly each month between China and the US. Centre for Food Integrity chief executive Charlie Arnot said protecting market access in a world of changing expectations was both a challenge and opportunity for the beef supply chain. “Regardless of who is in office … in the US or in Australia, activism and the press for social license will continue,” he said. “They are always finding a new lever to put pressure on farmers in regards to social license.” Mr Arnot was among the speakers at the WA Lot Feeders Association’s Better Beef 2025 forum in Bunbury on March 20, which attracted more than 100 people. Speaking from Washington DC, Mr Arnot pointed to research that showed consumers believed having “shared values” with the companies they bought from was three to five times more important than its competence. But he said there was a challenge for exporters and farmers in that different countries, and different States within countries including the US, had different requirements on animal welfare. “Compared to other industry services, the red meat industry is in the top quartile of trusted industries in Australia,” he said. “And cattle and sheep farmers are among the most trusted professionals in Australia.” Mr Arnot said the Australian livestock industry’s top three challenges included environment and climate change, animal welfare and health and nutrition. However, he said industry would have to assess what topics “presented the biggest and most immediate threats” to market access and to focus on those first. He urged industry to monitor emerging issues in key markets, engage thought leaders to understand and evaluate issue evolution and quantify risk. Other major markets for Australian beef exports include Japan, South Korea and South East Asia.