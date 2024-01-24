Lamb markets have stabilised slightly during the past week in line with east coast markets, seeming to find some equilibrium. A number of processors and feedlots in WA have increased their prices significantly during the past 10 days, reducing the amount of flow heading east. Hot score carcase weight prices are now $5.50 for trade lambs and above $2.10 for store lambs for those types more than 40kg liveweight. On the east coast, 18 to 30kg HSCW trade lambs have stabilised around $7.30 to $7.50/kg HSCW, Victoria is about $7.10 to $7.20 and SA prices range between $6.70 and $6.90. Goat prices remain relatively stable with WA at $1.70/kg HSCW, east coast prices are $3 to $3.50/kg HSCW. Depot prices in NSW are 80¢ to $1/kg liveweight. Cattle markets remain firm with the Eastern Yearling Cattle Indicator continuing to jump higher. WA prices haven’t increased with the same vigour, but the market remains firm. All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.