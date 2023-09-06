Beyond the Saleyards: Sheep and lamb markets remain flat

The market for sheep and lambs in WA has been flat again with market seemingly finding a bit of a bottom for store lambs at about $1.40 to $1.50/kg liveweight. With farmers in the Great Southern getting a bit of warmer weather and grass getting away they’re reluctant to let lambs go with free feed on the ground. Live exporters have also been in the market with shippers going for around $70. On the east coast, we’ve seen our first October/November forwards for lambs. In SA, Thomas Foods International released a $5 crossbred, $4.70 Merino price — this was fully booked in a matter of hours. In NSW, they’re at $5.60 for crossbreds and $5.30 for Merinos. Direct consignment sheep and lamb prices (HSCW) (from the Agora Livestock Markets app). ● Crossbred trade lambs: WA direct: $4.80 (very limited volumes), saleyards: $3.50/kg, east coast $5 (unchanged) ● Merino trade lambs: WA direct: $4.60 (trade weights only), saleyards: $3.30/kg (unchanged), east coast $4.60 (down 10c) ● Mutton: WA $2.40 (unchanged), east coast $2.80/kg (unchanged) Goat markets are unchanged this week. Direct consignment goat prices (from the Agora Livestock Markets app). ● Liveweight: east coast 60c/kg (down $30c) ● HSCW: WA $2.80 (unchanged), east coast $2.80 (down 20c) Cattle markets are also tough to pick at the moment, though there are reports of cold stock starting to move through bulk warehouses, there is still a lot stuck in storage and not a lot of demand. As a result, cattle markets have remained pretty flat. Direct consignment live export and feeder cattle bids (from the Agora Livestock Markets app) are currently about the following levels: ● Live export steers $2.60 ● Live export heifers $2.20 ● Feedlot mixed breed steers ~$3.00 ● Feedlot mixed heifers steers ~$2.50 All prices quoted are available in the Agora Livestock Markets app — available free on the app stores. Agora Livestock has recently released a marketplace for agents and farmers to list livestock for sale. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Rob Kelly is the founder and managing director of Agora Livestock, a free service with the latest sheep, cattle and goat price grids in one easy-to-use app.