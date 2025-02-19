Beyond the Saleyards: WA sheep and lamb remain in oversupply

The WA sheep and lamb market has remained in oversupply for the last week with most major feedlots and processors booked out for the coming months. Prices during this time have remained relatively stable though as buyers are keenly aware, they want producers and agents to hold onto stock — not send it east. Trade lambs remain about $7.60 and store lambs at $3.20. On the east coast, prices have lifted 20c this week as the expected shortage arrives. It’s been a terrible season through South Australia and Victoria, a lot of lambs are arriving well below the required weights. In addition to this, strong mutton prices have seen a lot of breeding stock processed. This gives processors access to more stock now but doesn’t help for lamb production in the coming season. NSW is $8.40 for crossbred lambs, South Australia is $8. Goat prices in NSW have increased 20c during the past week and are now $3.20/kg hot score carcase weight versus $2.90 in WA. Cattle live export markets have risen again, steers have reached $3.50 on the open market (ex Queensland). If you’re have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell — you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Current WA feeder lamb bids with Agora: Crossbred store lambs, minimum 34kg, $3.20. Merino lambs: minimum 30kg, $2.90. Merino lambs: minimum 36kg, $3. Shedder lambs: minimum 34kg, $3.20. To find out more about these orders and other buyers in the market, call Rob Kelly 0483 929 988. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers — download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more info call us on 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.