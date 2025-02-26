Beyond the Saleyards: WA sheep and lamb throughput congested

The WA sheep and lamb market remains congested, with booking space at processors locked up for at least the next four weeks for lambs. Mutton space is available sooner but is also still a week or so out. Prices have remained unchanged at the processor level but with no rooms in feedlots, the store price has declined. The market for heavy stores is bid $3 — there are quite a few buyers at this level, including South Australia processors currently buying out of WA. On the east coast, the mutton market has kicked higher — this almost works to send these types east from WA now. The lamb market remains firm but the spread to WA is not enough to justify the freight at the moment. For lambs, NSW is $8.40 for crossbred lambs — SA is $7.80 and mutton is $4.60 in NSW and $4 in SA. Goat prices are unchanged: NSW is $3.20/kg hot score carcase weight and $2.90 in WA. Cattle live export markets nave been stable for the last week. Steers remain around $3.50, heifers $3.30 and bulls $3.10 on the open market (ex-Queensland). If you have sheep, lambs or cattle to sell — you can advertise them to dozens of buyers for free at agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace. Current WA feeder lamb bids with Agora: Crossbred store lambs: minimum 34kg, $3. Merino lambs: minimum 30kg, $2.70. Merino lambs: minimum 36kg, $2.70. Shedder lambs: minimum 34kg, $3.10. To find out more about these orders and other buyers in the market, call Rob Kelly on 0483 929 988. If you want to see prices from feedlots, live exporters, processors and restockers, download the Agora Livestock app and jump on a free trial to see what’s available. For more information, call 1300 812 345 or visit agoralivestock.com.au/marketplace.