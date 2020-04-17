Biara sets a record $15,000 for Hasleby family’s stud

A Biara Santa Gertrudis bull bred at the Hasleby family’s Northampton property has sold for a stud record $15,000 top price to its new owners, the Kenny family, of Walkaway.

The 15th annual on-farm Biara sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock, was held at the Hasleby’s farm last Tuesday.

Fifty-nine Biara Santa Gertrudis bulls, nine Biara Sangus bulls, 26 Biara Santa Gertrudis heifers, 14 Biara Sangus heifers, and five Wendalla Santa Gertrudis bulls, were offered at the auction.

Forty-six Biara Santa Gertrudis bulls sold for an average price of $4174, up $431/head on last year when 36 sold for an average price of $3743.

While only one Sangus bull sold for $3000, all 40 heifers sold for an average price of $940/head.

Guest vendor Wendalla stud, of Bolgart, offered five and sold one Santa Gertrudis bull for $3000.

Nutrien auctioneer Tiny Holly said the sale had an excellent line-up of bulls and heifers to suit client requirements.

“They were presented in ideal condition and sold above expectations with good buying interest from AuctionsPlus, along with good support from return buyers,” he said.

Camera Icon Biara Santa Gertrudis stud co-principal John Hasleby, of Northampton, assisted bull buyer Ian Halleen, of Halleen Livestock, at Bindoon, prior to the sale. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

The sale was held in conjunction with AuctionsPlus for those registered bidders who wished to secure their requirements from home, particularly with the risk of COVID-19.

The light crowd of 35 people included return buyer Jason Kenny, of Bonegilla Grazing at Walkaway, who with his brother Brett secured the $15,000 top-priced bull.

The sale-topper, Biara 8100, sired by Gyranda Kenny, was a homozygous poll with a balanced set of Estimated Breeding Values, including growth rates of +16, +21 and +33 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

Biara co-principal Glenn Hasleby said the bull had stud sire appeal and was a homozygous poll which was a top breeding objective at the stud.

The Kenny family bought a total of four bulls for an average price of $7500 to put over a herd of 100 pure Angus females to produce first cross heifer replacements.

The Kennys also use a terminal Charolais bull in their cross-breeding program with 12 month-old calves dressing out at 250kg and sold through Borrello Beef for the local market.

“We were selecting for good growth rates in the bulls,” Mr Kenny said.

Bidding both by phone link-up and AuctionsPlus, repeat buyer Peter Buckenarra, who runs 500 Santa Gertrudis breeders at Bremer Bay, paid the $10,000 second top-price for Biara 8070, sired by Rosevale Jethro.

He also secured another three bulls for a total average price of $6375.

Mr Buckenarra said he typically produced calves that weaned between 330 and 340kg and aimed for grain finished 540 to 550kg calves, which were then processed through Harvey Beef.

Encouraged by recent rains, volume buyer Liam Johns, of Killara Pastoral at Meekatharra, secured a total of nine Santa Gertrudis bulls to a top of $5000 and average price of $3333.

Camera Icon Nutrien Pilbara agent Richard Keach, Biara stud co-principal Glenn Hasleby, of Northampton, and buyers Jason and Brett Kenny, of Walkaway, with the $15,000 stud record top-priced bull, Biara 8100. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

“I was selecting for good temperament, softness and muscle, with dark red coats and good hood over the eyes,” he said.

Mr Johns said his Santa Gertrudis cross Droughtmaster herd produced live export calves for the overseas Israel market.

Ian Halleen, of Halleen Livestock at Bindoon, paid $7500 for a Rosevale Majestick son, Biara 8119. AuctionsPlus secured seven bulls to a top of $6000 and an average price of $4143 for several buyers.

Through on-line bidding, Hyden cattle producer Val Mouritz secured two Biara bulls for $6000 and $5000 and 13 Santa Gertrudis heifers for $975/head.

Gingin-based Cundarra Santa Gertrudis stud secured 13 Santa Gertrudis heifers for an average price of $1000.

Nine Biara bulls that passed-in during the auction were secured after the sale at $3000/head.