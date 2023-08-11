The Sandilands family who run the Billandri Poll Merino stud at Kendenup have a long and successful history in benchmarking their stud sires. They have been fortunate in having two sires in the Merino Lifetime Productivity Project trial conducted at Pingelly. This project has been conducted at five sites, including Pingelly in WA, Balmoral in Victoria, New England in Armidale, NSW, Macquarie in Trangie, NSW and Merino Link in Temoral, NSW. Link sires have been used at all sites to enable valid comparison across sites. The project operated similar to the manner a sire-evaluation trial would operate for the first two years while it continues tracking the performance of ewe progeny as they proceed through five joinings and annual shearings. The project aims to identify the most productive animals for clean fleece weight, number of lambs weaned and overall productivity as early as possible to enhance existing Merino breeding and selection strategies. Billandri co-principal Bill Sandilands said this trial was significant because it included the 2016-drops with six years of adult shearings and five lambings. “It is unlikely that this trial will ever be repeated again,” he said. “Both Billandri sires represented by 130641 and 151280 performed well.” Billandri 130641 has been a trait leader for number of lambs weaned per ewe joined. He has cut above average weights of finer than average wool and is a trait leader for resistance for worms. Billandri 151280 was selected for inclusion by the trial management team as a ram with finer fibre diameter Australian Sheep Breeding Values (-1.5) to ensure the trial covered a range of fibre diameters. He has been a trait leader for kilograms of lambs weaned per ewe joined. Each year the Sandilands have entered a sire in the Yardstick Sire Evaluation conducted at Katanning. Billandri 162604 was evaluated in the 2021 drop. “A feature of 162604 results apart from the very good index ratings was his high Tops to Culls ratio,” Mr Sandilands said.