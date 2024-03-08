Black Market Angus bulls top at $22,000

A Boyanup-bred Angus bull sold to a top of $22,000 at the Torrisi family’s Black Market Angus Bull Sale that offered a quality line-up of genomically tested sires. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 45 bulls, with 38 sold for an average price of $9000, down $1875/head on last year’s 48 bulls sold to a stud record top-price of $44,000 and a record average price of $10,875. Six of the passed-in bulls sold immediately after the sale, representing a 97 per cent clearance, with only one bull going back home. Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Chris Waddingham said the Black Market catalogue represented an even line-up and the quality of the presentation was a credit to the vendors. “In the current market, buyers were selective, with much interest on the top-end of the offering,” he said. The $22,000 top-priced bull, Black Market Rome T072, was secured by Cowaramup cattle producer Mark Harris, who trades as Treeton Lake. The 814kg sale topper, was sired by Black Market Rome R065 going back to Coonamble genetics on both sides of the sire and dam pedigrees. Black Market stud co-principal Paul Torrisi said BM Rome T072 came with excellent style and shape. “This young bull, with its low birthweight (+3.6) could be considered for heifer mating,” he said. The bull recorded EBV growth rates of +43, +75 and +103 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and had positive rib (+1.5) and rump (2.5) fats. Mr Waddingham said the bull would go to work in Treeton Lake’s self-replacing herd of 220 Angus breeders with an aim to increase market access and the saleability of its calving offspring. “Treeton Lake also offers young females at the mated heifer sales each year.” Mr Harris also secured two other bulls sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 for $8000 and $7000. The $19,000 second top-priced bull, Black Market Aldean T311, was secured by Nannup account GL & RK Dickson. This 866kg 2022 March-drop bull, was the first son of Black Market Aldean offered through the Black Market stud. Mr Torrisi said BM Aldean T311 was selected as one of the favourites with its “lovely softness” and out of a strong maternal pedigree. The bull recorded in the top 10 per cent for 200 and 400-day growth rates with figures of +62 and +122 and was in the top 5 per cent for 600-day weight (+149), as well as carcase weight (+90), and rib (+3.5) and rump (+4.3) fat. Mr Waddingham said BM Aldean T311 would go to work in Gary Dickson’s self-replacing Angus herd of 400 breeders. “The bull has exceptional high growth rates and is positive in the fats,” he said. The $15,000 equal third top-priced bull, Black Market New Ground T302, offered as lot one — was secured by Yanmah Farm Contracting principal Jamie Nicolalu, who said the bull “ticked all the boxes”. The 2022 February-drop 820kg bull was sired by Landfall New Ground N90 and offered “plenty of length”. Mr Nicolalu said he selected the bull for its structure and good feet and would put the bull over heifers. Another $15,000 bull, Black Market Rand T142, sold to Nannup account S Camarri & Co as a top pick for its genotype and eye appeal. The 2022 July-drop 826kg bull had growth figures in the top 1 per cent for 200, 400 and 600-day weights with figures of +73, +127 and +169 along with mature cow weight of +171, carcase weight of +103, and retail beef yield of +2.5. Albany-based Mason Valley Angus stud co-principal Darren Burrow secured Black Market Enhance T317 for $14,000. Mr Burrow said the “very correct” bull with “balanced figures” represented new outcross genetics for his family’s stud. Volume buyer Sarah Creagh, who trades as Capel Creek in Donnybrook, secured three bulls to a top of $13,000 and average price of $9333. Ms Creagh, who was assisted by the farm’s livestock manager Dean Taaffe, said they secured the younger bulls from the catalogue to go over a selection of Capel Creek’s self-replacing Angus herd of 380 breeders. BLACK MARKET ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 45 Sold: 38 Top price: $22,000 Average: $9000