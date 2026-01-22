The Torrisi family of Boyanup-based Black Market Angus stud will host their Annual Angus Bull Sale at the town’s saleyards on Friday, February 27. Stud principal Paul Torrisi said ongoing investment in the breed was enhancing the ability to offer exceptional Angus genetics. He said Black Market’s first sons by the $106,000 record breaking sire, Coonamble Showtime, would hit the sale ring this year. “They are unsurprisingly generating a fair bit of early interest,” he said. “The sale presents a great opportunity to access Showtime genetics at realistic values.” Mr Torrisi will catalogue 11 Showtime sons with several bred out of Paratrooper dams, a mating that worked exceptionally well. “Black Market Angus continues its alliance with Cherylton Angus, offering 12 sires bred from the Cherylton program,” he said. “The Cherylton bulls are a fair bit younger than the rest this year so bull buyers should take that into consideration in their assessments. “For those seeking deep maternal pedigrees, consider one of the 11 sons from donor dam Coonamble Donna L329, an amazingly fertile, and proven female, having already bred a $72,000 son — a State record at the time.” The Black Market catalogue includes sons by Ellingson Prolific, Pine View Mogul and Sterling Pacific. Other AI sires represented include Millah Murrah Paratrooper, Alpine Real Deal and Ellingson Three Rivers. Grandsons of Millah Murrah Quartz, Coonamble Prospect, Baldridge 38 Special and Bruns Blaster also make up the sale team. A feature bull from the E Prolific sire and out of dam Coonamble Donna L329 will be Black Market Prolific V076, offered as lot 38. This sale bull recorded a well-balanced set of Australian Breeding Values including -1.8 GL, 8.6 BWT, and growth figures of 60, 106, and 126 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights. He also recorded a 92 MCW, 16 Milk, 3.6 SS, 13 DOC, 74 CWT, 11.6 EMA and a 0.10 FFI. Black Market’s sale day has changed to a Friday, February 27 with an 11.30am start time at the Boyanup saleyards. BLACK MARKET ANGUS BULL SALE Date: February 27 On offer: 56 bulls Contact: 0427 211 929