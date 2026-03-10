The soaring temperatures proved no match for the amazing energy brought by the cattle breeders and spectators at the 2026 Wagin Woolorama led cattle competition. Exhibitors travelled from across the State to showcase a premium and diverse display of cattle breeds in the Commonwealth Bank Australia cattle ring. Stud principals and representatives put significant effort in the months leading up to the exhibition and preparing their cattle for show day — taking great pride in leading them around the ring. Before the sun got its bite the Specialty breeds started up proceedings, followed by Bos Indicus, British and European breeds. Wagin Woolorama head cattle steward Ed Porter said the show’s led competition attracted 113 entries, including 20 European breeds, five Bos Indicus and 14 Specialty breeds. Judge Hayden Green, who travelled to WA from NSW for Woolorama, said he was impressed by the overall presentation and quality of the cattle. Mr Green and his wife Jasmine run Limousin, Angus and Simmental cattle under the Summit Livestock banner at Uranquinty and Crookwell. Although he has been judging cattle competitions for nearly two decades, it was his first officiating role at Woolorama. The day’s big Supreme Exhibit sash went to a European breed heifer from Venturon Livestock in Boyup Brook. The 10-month-old Charolais heifer, Venturon Naughty But Nice W90, first claimed the interbreed Champion Junior European heifer title before being named Supreme Exhibit of the day. Mr Green said the young heifer stood out for her future potential. “When a heifer is young you have to crystal-ball what they might evolve into,” he said. “I was looking at her from all angles in terms of how I think she will develop. She has an elegant, long body and is a tremendous heifer. She’s extremely hard to recreate.” Naughty But Nice W90 is a daughter of SVY Mayfield, a leading Canadian stud sire the Venturon team imported into their program, and one of five cattle exhibited from their herd. Venturon said SVY Mayfield had produced the best calf crop the stud had ever seen, prompting them to release 100 semen straws for sale while continuing to use the sire in next year’s breeding program. Another Mayfield daughter from the Venturon team placed second to Naughty But Nice W90 in the Champion Junior Female class, Starstruck VW98, highlighting the strength and consistency of the bloodline. Venturon Starstruck 257U was named Champion Senior Female, shown with her calf at foot — she comes from the stud’s high-performing Starstruck bloodline. Venturon took home yet another ribbon when they secured Venturon McQueen W118 as Champion Junior Bull. The young bull follows in the footsteps of his sire, Talladega T192, who was named Supreme Champion at last year’s Wagin Woolorama. The European Senior Bull champion title went to Venturon Vengeance V218. Venturon Starstruck 257U was named Champion Senior Female in the European category, shown with her calf at foot. She comes from the stud’s high-performing Starstruck bloodline. Venturon Livestock has been showcasing Charolais cattle since 1994. The breed forms a key part of its crossbreeding program, with bulls sold across Australia and genetics exported overseas. The Paragon and Murray River Minis studs eked it out for the bull Speciality Breeds categories. The Champion Junior Bull went to Paragon’s Lord Warrie, while the Champion Senior Bull went to Murray River Mini’s V8, that had “more muscle, more shape and more eye appeal” than its sole competitor, a speciality bull from Paragon named Lord Ivan. The Champion Junior Female speciality breed went to Whymsical, a Murray River Mini. When it came time for the Speciality Breed Senior Female to be awarded, it was a large class and more breeders jumped into the ring to join Paragon from the Kilayr, Rangeview and Redleaf Studs. Velvet Rose, from Esperance’s Kilayr Stud took home the title, with the stud’s Venus Star taking second place. Velvet and Venus were led by Esperance Senior High School student Demi Riordan on the day, who regularly travels and shows the stud’s cattle. Mr Green commented that the Speciality Breed Senior Female was an “exceptional division” to judge, and that Velvet Rose showed “balance and femininity, with a big pelvis and sound legs.”