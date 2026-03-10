The WA Government will convene a roundtable to tackle fuel shortages but insists they are a result of panic buying and there are no actual supply issues in the State as result of the war in Iran. But prices are surging, with the average price of unleaded in Perth set to jump from $1.93 cents per litre to more than $2.22 on Wednesday. BP has hiked its prices to $2.37. Some petrol stations in Albany had bowsers out of order on Tuesday, the Shire of Wandering declared diesel was “unfortunately unavailable to the public”, while farmers say they’ve been left high and dry, and the Premier urged drivers to shop around. Energy Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson insisted there’s no overall shortage. “It is demand that’s driving the disruption, not the actual supply,” she said. “All of the contracts are being filled, 100 per cent absolutely being filled. But where the disruption is occurring is where people are panic buying or stockpiling fuels, so we would respectfully ask that people don’t do that.” Under WA’s Petroleum Products Pricing act, the Government can intervene and appoint a Commissioner, who can set a price cap. The Government wasn’t ruling the drastic move out. “Everything’s on the table, and we’re watching it very closely,” Ms Sanderson said. “Certainly there are provisions in the Act, we’re looking closely at that, but we need to understand any potential unintended consequences here, and any potential disruption that that may cause as well.” Premier Roger Cook appeared reluctant though. He said the provision to set prices hasn’t been used since 1983, in Kalgoorlie, and could backfire. “The world’s changed quite a bit since (1983). Obviously, it does provide us with an opportunity to put a max but what happens then is that everyone just goes to the maximum price and and then you distort the market,” he said. “What we want to do is to see a competitive market operate, and the best way we can do that is for everyone to access FuelWatch through their Service WA app, and to a spot where the cheapest prices are.” Opposition MPs have accused the Government of being too slow to act, and claim that regional school buses are among transport services that have already run out of fuel. “The Premier clearly has his head in the sand, because yesterday he was saying that there’s no problem,” Nationals MP Lachlan Hunter said. “I literally had about 10 phone calls from farmers yesterday saying that they had to lay off staff, halt operations because there’s literally no fuel left in the tractors to prepare their paddocks for seeding. “We’ve heard from the northern end of the State . . . school buses can’t fill up their diesel, which is deeply concerning.” Ms Sanderson said WA has a 24-day supply of diesel in reserve, and will consider directing supplies to country stations that are running low. “Obviously that’s the sort of stuff we can explore in the context of this round table until we have more answers,” she said. “Look, we want everyone to not panic. I think that it goes for the retailers as well as the consumers.” The round-table on Wednesday will include industry leaders and peak bodies. The Association of Mining and Exploration Companies called it critical for planning in case the Middle East conflict drags on. ““The Australian Government needs to be talking with our major trade partners to ensure there is as little disruption as possible,” AMEC chief executive Warren Pearce said. “We have always met their needs for reliable supply of energy products, and we now need the same in return.” Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA’s chief economist said it was “vital everything is on the table in terms of how to best protect the State from the worst of the crisis.” “The financial impacts of the conflict in the Gulf are very real for WA households and businesses,” Dr Daniel Kiely said. The Chamber of Minerals and Energy said it was yet to receive any reports of diesel supply disruptions impacting its members.