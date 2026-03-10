The firm that produces controversial weedkiller paraquat has called time on its manufacture. Syngenta announced this week that it would halt global manufacturing of paraquat, a key weed-control chemical, amid a delayed review by Australia’s pesticide and chemical regulator and thousands of lawsuits. The shutdown by the Swiss firm is the latest episode in the popular farm chemical’s chequered history. Paraquat was the subject of an ABC Landline report in 2024 where the use of the chemical was linked to Parkinson’s disease — Syngenta stringently denied any link to the allegation. A statement from Syngenta said it will cease paraquat production operations by the end of June. The announcement from Syngenta comes amid thousands of lawsuits pending in US courts from complainants who said they have developed Parkinson’s disease as a result of exposure to the herbicide. Syngenta said it had begun phasing out manufacturing paraquat at its Huddersfield site in the UK — the only site where the herbicide’s active ingredient is produced globally. The announcement cited significant competition from generic producers of the chemical as a factor in ending production. “This decision is about focusing our resources where they deliver the greatest value for our business and our customers,” said Mike Hollands, Syngenta UK president and head of Syngenta global production and supply. Paraquat accounts for less than one per cent of the agriculture business’s global sales. The herbicide, and its usages, were first flagged for review by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority in 1995. A recent study from the United States has pushed the findings of the APVMA to be released this year. The regulator had previously announced it would hand its decision down in 2025 It is a non-discriminatory herbicide that works on any plant it comes into contact with instead of targeting a specific species. The herbicide is banned in European Union countries. In WA it is listed as a schedule seven poison and a licence is needed to buy it.