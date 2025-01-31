The Kupsch family of Allanooka-based Black Tara Angus stud are proud to present a quality line-up of 18 Angus bulls at the Gingin Bull Sale on Thursday, March 6. On offer will be a selection of bulls by new sires including Schiefelbein Showman 338, Stirling Bond 007, Myres Fair N Square and sons from cover sire Millah Murrah Paratrooper R2. These will be joined by progeny of Montana Elevation, whose son Black Tara Thunderstruck T44 topped last year’s Gingin Bull Sale at $25,000. Black Tara stud co-principal Brad Kupsch said this year’s sale team showed exceptional muscle and thickness, with great depth of flank and body. “Although the Black Tara catalogue runs deep with quality throughout, lot 5 Black Tara Upload U57 is an exceptional option,” he said. “The thickness on him is unreal - he has a real presence about him and really exemplifies the thickness and muscle of his sire, Showman 338. “U57’s potential is really driven home by his top 4 per cent or better for growth.” Mr Kupsch said on offer will be a great run of sons from Millah Murrah Paratrooper R2, who was purchased by the Kupsch family at the record breaking 2021 Millah Murrah sale. “At that sale, Millah Murrah Rembrandt and Rocket Man made Angus history,” he said. “R2 is a half-brother to these breed legends and his progeny show why these bloodlines still sell so well in Australia.” All Tara bulls are freeze branded, sire and parent verified by DNA, immune ready vaccinated including IBR, inspected for breeding soundness and morphology tested through Bos Vet and Rural and Imperial Bovine Breeding Services and ready for work. The Kupsch family offers statewide delivery for their bulls purchased at the Gingin Bull Sale. The Tara bull sale team and some of the stud sires including powerhouse Black Tara Uppercut U40 will be on display at the Kupsch family’s on-property Open Day on Friday, February 14, from 1pm. BLACK TARA ANGUS STUD SALE: Thursday, March 6, at Gingin On offer: 18 Angus bulls Information: 0428 276 054