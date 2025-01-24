Vasse-based Blackrock Angus stud’s line-up of 77 bulls combines the important traits of fertility, growth, carcase quality and temperament — desirable in any profitable beef herd. The Blackrock Angus Annual Bull Sale will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 11.30am at Boyanup and interfaced with AuctionsPlus. All bulls have been parent verified and their EBV accuracy improved by genomic testing — assuring the data provided will be of the highest integrity. Blackrock aims to produce Angus bulls with moderate birth weight, good growth, and carcase to maintain the breed’s comparative advantage of fertility, early maturity and good docility. The stud’s bulls are testament to those objectives with adequate fat coverage for autumn calving cows and heifers to assist rebreeding in a tough season, especially for the younger cows. Stud principal Ken MacLeay, assisted by manager Clemens Kiessig, said the stud’s breeding objectives were clearly defined through trial work findings that were relevant to the abrupt end to spring in 2023 and this year’s dry autumn across WA. “Feature sires in this year’s sale are impressive,” Mr Kiessig said. “Landfall New Ground N90, the 2018 $75,000 record Tasmanian bull, was noted for being long-bodied and possessing fabulous presence. “He recorded a low EBV birthweight (3.8) but a high 600-day growth weight (top 12 per cent).” New Ground measured a scrotal circumference in the top one per cent and eye muscle area in the top 4 per cent, with docility in the top 5 per cent, plus carried positive fat. A proven bull with nearly 5000 progeny analysed to represent an outstanding genetic package, Blackrock has 10 sons for sale. Dunoon Quick Draw McGraw Q1163 was a $68,000 sire described unique for its capacity and overall dimensions. “He measured in the top 17 per cent for eye muscle area, top 10 per cent for scrotal circumference and has excellent foot angle, steep pasterns and leg angle; Blackrock has six sons for sale,” Mr Kiessig said. “Murdeduke Quarterback Q011, a sire described as one of the most used in the last two years, comes from a star-studded pedigree. “With 2000 progeny recorded, he is a great allrounder — ranking well for direct calving ease, gestation length, milk, scrotal circumference rump fat and IMF; Blackrock has six sons for sale.” Mr Kiessig said the Australian record $160,000 Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, with 5112 progeny in 341 herds, continues to impress with his low birthweight and above average growth; Blackrock will offer 14 sons. “Baldridge Beastmode B074, a beast in any language with 5533 progeny recorded in 252 herds, make this well-proven sire hard to go past,” he said. “This good-footed, high-growth sire has produced progeny that are wide and deep. “Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38, the $280,000 record Angus sire, and son of Paratrooper, is a truly unique bull displaying an awesome blend of structure, raw power and muscle; Blackrock has nine sons on offer.” Also represented at the Blackrock sale is Sitz Stellar 726D — a sire used in 156 herds with 1844 progeny analysed. It adds a fat cover element to the catalogue, the sire measuring in the top one per cent for rib fat and top 4 per cent for rump fat. “He has it all — growth, calving ease gestation, length and docility,” Mr Kiessig said. Blackrock’s stud inspection day will be held on January 30 from 10am to 2pm. Sale bulls and many of their dams will be available for viewing. All bulls are vaccinated for Vibrio, Pestigard, 7in1, IBR and have passed a semen test. Full catalogue details are available at blackrockangus.com.au, and video of sale bulls is now on AuctionsPlus.