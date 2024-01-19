The MacLeay family’s Blackrock Angus stud’s sale line-up of 77 bulls combines the important traits of fertility, growth, carcase quality and temperament desirable in any profitable beef herd. The Blackrock Angus Annual Bull Sale will be held on Thursday, February 15, from 11.30am at the Boyanup Saleyards. All bulls have been parent verified and their Estimated Breeding Value accuracies have been improved by genomic testing, assuring buyers the data they are provided with on sale day will be of the highest integrity. Blackrock’s breeding aims are to produce bulls with moderate birth weight, good growth and carcase to ensure they maintain the Angus breeds’ comparative advantage of fertility, early maturity and good docility. This year’s Blackrock bulls are a testament to those objectives. Stud principal Ken MacLeay said bulls with adequate fat coverage were important for autumn calving cows and heifers and this assisted with rebreeding in a tough season, especially for the younger cows. “This has been clearly demonstrated in trial work and is particularly relevant as we head into next season after an abrupt end to spring across much of WA that will add pressure on rebreeding this autumn and winter,” he said. Feature sires represented in the Blackrock sale include: Rennylea L519 Mr MacLeay said Rennylea L519 was a bull achieving excellent results, with sons topping sales values across Australia. “He is a bull with outstanding temperament and structure and is elite for the breed for docility claw set and its Angus Breeding Low Cost Index,” he said. “He has been used in 72 herds with 4451 progeny analysed to date, demonstrating that his breeding can improve feet structure, temperament and growth and that his positive fat cover aids in fertility. “Not surprisingly, he has been a major contributor to the spectacular sale results achieved at many major studs.” Blackrock has 19 sons listed for sale as the “go to” stud for these genetics in WA. Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 Mr MacLeay said Paratrooper had 5411 progeny recorded in 282 herds across Australia. “Paratrooper himself sold for an Australian record $160,000 in 2019,” he said. “His first crop of sons went under the hammer at the 2021 Millah Murrah sale, shattering every record in the breed with 43 sons sold to an average of $46,990. “There is a lot to like about this bull with below breed average birth weight and well above average growth.” Angus Australia recorded Paratrooper was the most widely used sire in the last two years — Blackrock has seven sons for sale. Chiltern Park Moe M6 Mr MacLeay said Chiltern Park Moe M6 was another widely used bull that had bred very well for Blackrock. “He has improved temperament, growth and structure in our herd with its moderating mature weight, as well as adding the important fat coverage characteristic of the Angus breed. We are offering nine sons for sale,” he said. Also representing top sires will be GDAR Regulator 364, a thick bull with good growth structure and fat coverage ideal for breeding daughters capable of getting back in calf. Another top sire will be Baldridge Beastmode B074, with eight sons in the sale. The Blackrock annual stud inspection day will be held on-property at Vasse on February 1 from 10am to 2pm. The Blackrock sale will be interfaced with AuctionPlus and videos of sale bulls will be posted on its website. Mr MacLeay said temperament continued to be an area of focus in the Blackrock program and this trait was carefully monitored in the stud sires that were used. “All of the stud’s sires’ EBVs are backed by accurate collection of raw data,” he said. “This sometimes is a difficult task as a key role of the seed stock industry. “More accurate and complete data collection leads to more accurate EBVs for the benefit of the industry as a whole.” All Blackrock bulls are vaccinated for Vibrio, Pestigard, 7in1 and IBR and have passed a semen test. Full catalogue details are available at Blackrockangus.com.au.