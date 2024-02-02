The Introvigne family, which runs Bonnydale Black Simmental stud in Bridgetown, have coped well enough through a tough past year that many other beef enterprises also incurred. In preparation for its annual on-property bull sale to be held on Monday, March 11, at 1pm, Bonnydale stud co-principal Rob Introvigne was encouraged to give an update on the cattle scene. He said “as usual”, it was the cow-calf producers and the suppliers of grass-fed yearlings — without contracts — that have borne the brunt of the “diabolical prices currently on offer”. “Even more frustrating is the significant discount placed on heifer weaners over steer prices,” he said. “We (cattle producers) are in some tough times via pricing and season wise (but) the outlook is positive and that is why we continue year-in-year-out in this long-term game of farming. “The solid rains in the east and the outlook for prices is very encouraging and now is the time to take a hard look at our breeding programs to ensure the future has additional security from a productive herd.” Mr Introvigne said Bonnydale continued to invest in genetics to elevate the stud’s herd to new levels which in turn would deliver superior sires for bull-buying clients. In September, Rob and his wife, Di, travelled to the US where they did an extensive road trip with Super Baldy Simmentals principal Willie Altenburg, visiting many Simmental seedstock operations. “First on the list, was catching up with the Triangle J Ranch stud principal Darby Line, who ran our US alliance herd,” he said. “Apart from inspecting an impressive cow herd, we were able to inspect the sire we purchased a share of earlier in 2023.” TJ Gold Rush 506K was even more impressive than the group thought — with an exciting set of Expected Progeny Differences, including top 15 per cent intramuscular fat. “He possesses an excellent phenotype and terrific structure and thickness to go with it,” Mr Introvigne said. “Next stop was to visit a herd that included a sire that we secured semen rights to after missing out on its outright purchase — a very incredible youngster. “He has impressive thickness, impeccable structure and overall phenotype and all bar two EPDs in the top 20 per cent (IMF top 10 per cent) including top 3 per cent for All Purpose Index and top one per cent for Terminal Index.” The sire’s semen straws will arrive in time for the Bonnydale 2024 AI program. Discussions with breeders in the US revolved around the need to deliver top-end marbling (IMF) while maintaining overall thickness to ensure both carcase yield and quality were maintained as priorities. “With Angus cattle focusing heavily on IMF, many cattle producers believe they have lost thickness and carcase yield, and this is where Bonnydale bulls can deliver increased productivity while maintaining IMF,” Mr Introvigne said. “East coast processors are calling for a change to the Angus program definitions to make up 50 per cent Angus content while maintaining a black coat as is the case in the US. “The poultry, sheep and pork industries have embraced hybrid vigour for decades which has allowed for significant productivity gains in those industries.” Mr Introvigne said the purebred culture prevailing in many Australian beef herds needed to change for improved productivity and profitability and for the betterment of the beef industry. “For those that haven’t already done so, we see this as a great time to move into crossbreeding using Bonnydale Black Simmental genetics which deliver calving ease, powerful growth, maternal superiority and carcase excellence including high-end marbling,” he said. “If a producer isn’t game to jump straight into a purebred Black Simmental sire for their program, then Bonnydale has the answer. “Bonnydale Simangus are the perfect composite breed to deliver enough hybrid vigour with progeny fitting easily into Angus programs.” Mr Introvigne said the value of low yielding, lightweight Angus heifer weaners was dismal, but a Simangus (Black Simmental cross Angus) heifer had proven to perform far better with feedlot and grass performance close to that of steers. “As with our commercial Simangus weaners, our 2024 sale bulls have come through the tough season with style,” he said. “New sires with sons on offer include TJ Gold 274G — the super calving ease and marbling sensation, LCDR Favor 149F — the power sire with docility and an IMF and EMA combination hard to beat and LCDR Progressive — who delivers on calving ease, powerful growth, IMF, and EMA. “The majority of the sale team deliver an average top 30 per cent IMF, or better — with the usual grunt you have come to expect from Bonnydale sires.” Purchasing a Black Simmental or Simangus sire form Bonnydale will ensure producers have all the answers to the ultimate combination of calving ease, powerful growth, maternal excellence, thickness, docility, elite marbling, and muscle. “This will deliver improved profitability while benefiting from the black coat premium, evident at every saleyard,” Mr Introvigne said.