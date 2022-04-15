WA’s Bos Indicus beef production is on the rise, with increased acceptability of humped cattle by feedlotters, processors and backgrounders, according to Nutrien Livestock.

This was evident during last week’s Bos Indicus sales when 333 bulls sold at three venues over three days by auction through Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.

Two of the sales included regular stud vendors of Santa Gertrudis, Sangus, Droughtmaster and Brahman bulls with added numbers offered from two main contributors.

The third added venue, from a stud that previously only sold Droughtmaster bulls privately, contributed an additional 129 bulls to the sale ring.

Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia said the new Bos Indicus format, “Bos Indicus Week”, sold better than expected and had a far greater outcome then initially anticipated.

“We considered it a success – pastoralists can do their bull shopping in one week and this brought a focus on pastoral cattle,” he said.

“It was WA’s largest number of Bos Indicus bulls to be offered in a short, three consecutive day period.”

Mr Giglia said the market absorbed the number of bulls on the market because the Bos Indicus product was becoming more acceptable throughout the supply chain.

“The offspring of Bos Indicus sires are in more markets than they traditionally have been because the quality of these cattle continue to improve as well as the work that is put into them from the breeders of these types,” he said.

“In the last two years, pastoralists have been rewarded for their efforts and they are re-investing in improving the genetics of their herds and are more confident in their product.

“Bos Indicus producers are saying they can fit all of the markets.”

Mr Giglia said at the same time, there was growing interest from the beef supply chain that recognises well-bred Bos Indicus animals as a versatile market option.