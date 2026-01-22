The Patterson family’s Katanning-based Bullock Hills Simmentals will host its fourth annual production sale on Wednesday, March 11, at the Boyanup Saleyard Complex. The sale will again offer a quality line-up of both yearling bulls (13–14 months) and rising two-year-olds, with all lots presented as Black Simmentals. The stud’s transition to an entirely Black Simmental program has streamlined operations and enabled a stronger focus on maximising breeding opportunities. During the 2025 breeding season, Bullock Hills implemented an intensive embryo transfer program, flushing their best and proven young females to imported semen sires. The program delivered excellent results, with a higher than normal number of embryos successfully flushed and implanted and a strong reserve of frozen embryos retained for future use or sale. These calves are currently hitting the ground. After the embryo transfer program, most of the cow herd was artificially inseminated to proven imported sires before being backed up by two highly related standing bulls — Bullock Hills Urban, regarded as one of the best black Simmentals bred at Bullock Hills to date. Urban ranks in the top one per cent for the breed in both weaning and yearling weights. His high-ranking carcase traits, along with growth, place him in the top one per cent for Australian terminal index (API). Another high-ranking sire at Bullock Hills is Bonnydale Topgun B211, that topped the 2025 Bonnydale Black Simmental sale purchased by Bullock Hills in conjunction with Wormbeete Simmental stud. Topgun is another trendsetting bull. Lke Urban, he is a very sound, early maturing bull with all measured traits in the top percentile for the breed. This marks the first year the entire Bullock Hills sale team comprises Black Simmentals, with most being homozygous polled and homozygous black. Combined with sound, functional phenotypes, the bulls are supported by strong performance and carcase data, offering commercial producers genetics focused on efficiency, growth, and market suitability. Sires used in this years team include LRS Dutton, Gibbs Essential, OMF Epic, TJ Gold, and Bonnydale Broadrange T122. All sale lots have been comprehensively measured from birth and display performance figures ranking in the upper percentiles. The Bullock Hills production sale will be conducted by Nutrien Livestock in conjunction with Elders and interfaced on AuctionsPlus. This year’s sale will be in conjunction with Gumnut Downs angus. For further 1nquiries, contact Brad Patterson on 0427 228 043. BULLOCK HILLS BLACK SIMMENTAL SALE Date: March 11 at Boyanup On offer: 30 bulls Contact: 0427 223 043