A mad cow disease outbreak in Canada could be good news for Australia, with analysts saying the Aussie beef industry could potentially increase its share in key export destinations.

Atypical BSE was detected in an eight-and-a-half-year-old beef cow on a farm in Alberta Province in mid-December, prompting a ban on Canadian beef exports into South Korea, the Philippines and China, which remains in place.

It was the first case of atypical BSE — which poses no health risk to humans and is not transmissible — detected in Canada for six years.

The Alberta government said in a statement the outbreak was “not expected to have market impacts”, while Canadian beef production was also forecast to rise this year.

But Meat and Livestock Australia analyst Stephen Bignell said Canada’s reputation could be harmed, which could in turn enable Australia to increase its share in markets such as Japan, China, Vietnam and South Korea.

“Canada is not necessarily a major competitor (for Australia) but they are active in those markets,” he said.

“There is the opportunity (for Australia) in those markets … but it will depend how long Canada gets shut out.

“Brazil had (atypical) BSE last year and they got shut out for a few months, but they’re slowly regaining access.”

China’s ban on Brazilian beef lasted about three months.

In the 12 months to November 2021, Canada exported 446,114 tonnes of chilled and frozen beef, or about half as much as Australia.

The US buys about 75 per cent of Canadian beef exports and Canada’s second biggest customer, Japan, takes about 8 per cent.

For Australian beef exports, Japan is the top destination, followed by South Korea and the US.

Mr Bignell said factors that could hinder Australia’s ability to capitalise on the situation included supply chain disruptions, such as global shipping delays, and low domestic slaughter volumes.

However, he said the national slaughter rate was expected to move back towards normal territory after a poor start to 2022, caused by surging Omicron cases in the Eastern States.

“Australia is seen as a clean, green source of red meat, so in terms of reputational market access, that won’t be an issue,” Mr Bignell said.

He said the BSE outbreak could potentially impact USA’s reputation too, though that remained to be seen.

“The question mark remains around if people will conflate Canadian beef with US beef because their herds are a bit more transient across the border,” he said.

On a state-by-state basis, Queensland was Australia’s top beef exporter in 2021, followed by NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, WA, South Australia and the Northern Territory.