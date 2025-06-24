Cattle Australia calls for beef cattle levy review

Cattle Australia has unveiled plans to launch a review of the grassfed cattle levy, to make sure the funding system is meeting the modern challenges facing the $81 billion red meat industry. Meat and Livestock Australia currently collects a levy of $5 per head at the point of sale for R&D and marketing initiatives, with that total matched dollar-for-dollar by the Federal Government. MLA has about $54.3m in its reserves, which include about $15.2m generated in grassfed beef cattle reserves. Cattle Australia chief executive Chris Parker said the levy’s use had not been reviewed for a long time and industry needed to consider redirecting funds into other areas — including advocacy. Dr Parker said industry faced a range of challenges, including biosecurity, and he wanted industry to consider two things — if there was a case for change, and if so, what it might look like. He said Cattle Australia would work with other peak industry bodies to take a “holistic view” of the red meat production industry, its future needs and support from levy payers It plans to start discussion with levy payers and other stakeholders to find out whether there was an appetite for change before launching an official review. “There is a case to be made to improve levy arrangements, including the collection and distribution of funds, to secure the future of this vital industry,” Dr Parker said. “The first part of this review process is to get the work done on this case. There will be wide consultation on both the case for and against change, and we must of course meet the levy principles set out by Federal Government. “This will not be a quick fix. We anticipate the full review process and consultation will take at least two years, but we must start now if we are to ensure that our industry stays in front of the game and maintains its position as a reliable source of safe, nutritious protein.” The money is spent in two main ways — with about 92 cents spent on research and development with a matching Federal Government input, with about $3.66 for marketing. There are also two smaller components, one for managing the national residue survey and a one towards managing Animal Health Australia. An MLA spokesman said the organisation acknowledged the call from Cattle Australia to to review the grassfed cattle levy collected to deliver research, development and marketing services for their respective industries. “It is the responsibility of peak bodies to initiate and lead a review of transaction levies. A decision to vary the levy is determined by levy payers,” he said. “MLA as the service company would support peak bodies with information, analysis and research to inform and assist their decision making as required. The decision is not MLA’s decision. “MLA has not seen scope of the review, but we remain ready to provide support and assistance to the peak bodies within the remit and limitations of the Statutory Funding Agreement, which is the binding agreement that governs the way in which MLA operates.” Australia’s red meat supply chain employs more than 430,000 people nationwide with a turnover of more than $81 billion per year. Cattle Australia is the national peak body representing the Australia’s 52,000 grass-fed cattle levy payers, and is responsible for developing and driving contemporary policy across industry. Dr Parker said Cattle Australia would drive the review, along with other peak industry bodies including Sheep Producers Australia and Australian Lot Feeders Association.