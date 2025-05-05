Cattle Australia has called for an urgent $3 million injection to bring a new Q Fever vaccine to market to combat rising cases of the serious bacterial infection in the Eastern States. The call was directed at both Labor and Liberal parties, urging them to promise the funds as a last-minute election commitment ahead of the Federal election on Saturday, May 3. The call fell on deaf ears. Q Fever is affecting wild and domestic animals — and subsequently humans — across the country. It is primarily transmitted to humans from animals, particularly cattle, sheep and goats. According to Australian Government’s Department of Health and Aged Care, the disease can cause flu-like illness, with symptoms like high fever, chills and fatigue, but can also lead to complications such as pneumonia or hepatitis in some cases. Victoria experienced five notified outbreaks between August and December last year, with a total of 77 notified cases — more than double the State’s average annual incident of the last five years. Cattle Australia chief executive Chris Parker said a new single dose vaccine under development by Australian researchers required urgent funding of $3m for final trials before commercialisation could occur. “The release of a new vaccine needs to go hand in hand with a national program to protect cattle producers and meat workers, and to increase the number of GPs with an understanding of Q Fever and are registered to administer vaccinations,” he said. “The current process for Q Fever vaccination is difficult and results in too many people missing out on protection and the ability to work.” Mr Parker said the current vaccine process was costly, time-consuming and there was a supply shortfall. “The new vaccine requires no pre-testing and as it is not a live vaccine, it can be stored by GPs for prolonged periods to overcome supply blockages,” he said. This funding request joins a suite of election measures lobbied by CA, including to guarantee the future of live cattle exports and acknowledge buffel grass as a vital contributor to the economic viability of regional and rural Australia, among others.