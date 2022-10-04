Australia’s grass-fed cattle industry will soon have a new peak body after State farming organisations and producers voted overwhelmingly to approve the contentious transition, ending months of uncertainty.

After 43-years, the Cattle Council of Australia will be dissolved at its December annual general meeting and replaced with a new body called Cattle Australia.

It comes after more than a decade of debate and a year of official planning, and despite opposition from the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA and NSW Farmers.

The transition was finally approved on Tuesday when CCA members voted to endorse Cattle Australia’s draft constitution.

Six of CCA’s eight State farming organisation founding members, and 91.75 per cent of its 1400 individual members, voted to support the move — which required 75 per cent approval from both groups to pass.

CCA president Lloyd Hick said in a statement the transition signified “a new era of representation for the grass-fed cattle industry”.

“A new, well-structured and democratic peak body for the grass-fed cattle sector is now here, ensuring that Australia’s largest agricultural sector has the influence it deserves,” he said.

“From November 4, the new constitution will become activated and the Cattle Australia Board election process will commence, allowing — for the very first time — any cattle producer who pays the Cattle Transaction Levy to run for office to make positive change for our industry.”

NSWF and PGA voted against the constitution, which removes the right of State farm organisations to each appoint their own directors to the Cattle Australia board, as they had done under CCA.

They were outnumbered by WAFarmers, Livestock SA, the Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association, Victorian Farmers Federation, AgForce (Queensland), and the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association.

The six bodies released a joint statement last week in which WA Farmers chief executive Trevor Whittington threw his support behind the new peak body.

“The new constitution gives Cattle Australia a fresh start and now is the time for producers and industry to get behind the new organisation,” he said.

But PGA Meat and Livestock Committee chair Chris Patmore told Countryman the PGA was concerned about a lack of funding.

“We voted against it with the concern that the new organisation is not going to be funded properly and had very little prospect of gaining sufficient funding to operate as expected,” he said.

“They did show us a bit of a budget, but it was a wish list rather than a formal budget, and all of the outside income they were hoping to get was spurious at best.”

Camera Icon PGA Meat and Livestock Committee chair Chris Patmore at his Eneabba farm. Credit: Shannon Verhagen/Countryman / RegionalHUB

Mr Patmore said the old CCA model was funded by a service level agreement with Meat and Livestock Australia as well as State farming organisations.

He questioned how Cattle Australia would secure outside funding if CCA had been unable to do so.

“Service level funding is slowly reducing from MLA, and under the new organisation, the State farming organisation funding will be reduced,” Mr Patmore.

“They don’t have any greater prospects of getting any share of the levy than the old organisation would, and they’ve had no assurance from the Minister of such.”

NSW Farmers has labelled the Cattle Australia model “undemocratic”, with president Xavier Martin saying under the new organisation bigger producers would have an unfair voting advantage.

“We want a system where it’s one vote per farmer, instead of based off cattle numbers,” he told AAP.

“We are disappointed with this outcome for the industry, and we are assessing our options.”

CCA chief executive John McGoverne rejected the criticism, saying the new voting arrangement was more representative of the industry.

“In developing the model, the number of bands, number of producers in each band and the number of votes were carefully considered so no one group had undue power,” he said.

“The weighted vote model proposed means no single band holds the majority of the eligible voting entitlement.”

Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the move to a new body was a positive step.

“I’m glad to hear the majority of industry have supported a proposal to create a democratically elected body to represent Australian cattle producers,” he said.

“The grass-fed cattle industry is one of the biggest in Australian agriculture, and dealing with a single representative body will make it easier for producers’ interests to be heard.”

The Cattle Australia constitution will be reviewed after two years, while the process to elect board members to the new group is due to begin in November.