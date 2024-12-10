Garry Edwards and Adam Coffey have been re-appointed for a further 12-months as chair and deputy chair of Cattle Australia. The CA board of directors re-elected the pair at its first meeting since the annual general meeting last month. Mr Edwards, who has served as chair since February, said he was honoured to be re-elected and looked forward to continuing the organisation’s “vital work”. “Looking ahead to 2025, we hope to deliver more new events and activities,” he said. “We hope to see increased engagement with our Regional Consultative Committee representatives, and closer collaboration with Meat and Livestock Australia to achieve greater profitability-linked outcomes from the levy investment, while developing and advocating for initiatives that advance our industry. “As a Board, we remain committed to representing the interests of all grass-fed cattle levy payers, and protecting the sustainability, profitability and competitiveness of the beef industry.” Mr Coffey has been deputy chair since February and said his re-election signalled CA members’ confidence in board’s work.