The National Farmers’ Federation and Cattle Australia have heralded a recent proposal by the European Commission to delay contentious deforestation laws as a “victory for common sense”. The laws, which were originally meant to come into effect from the start of 2025, will prohibit European Union companies from importing beef products from properties where deforestation has occurred over the past four years. However, on October 2 the European Commission proposed the looming laws be pushed back by 12 months for large businesses and 16 months for micro and small enterprises to give all stakeholders enough time to prepare for the trade restrictions. Along with the proposal, the European Commission also published additional guidance documents to help businesses, including cattle producers, get ready for the changes. CA CEO Chris Parker said the proposal was a “victory for common sense” and urged the EU to use the potential delay as time to clarify compliance regulations beef producers would have to abide by. The European Commission’s announcement comes after CA unveiled its Land Management Commitment, which included the peak body’s own proposed definition of deforestation. “CA will continue working with the Australian Government to strengthen the advocacy for the Australian LMC to be accepted on the international stage in order to ensure the sustainability and prosperity of our environment,” Dr Parker said. NFF president David Jochinke also welcomed the proposal to delay the laws’ implementation but remained wary of what was ahead for beef producers. “Off the back of increasing international pressure and concern, including from the US, it is pleasing to see the EU has listened to Governments and made a sensible decision to delay implementation,” he said. “If this proposal is nothing more than a stay of execution then we should be contemplating other avenues of resolution such as the World Trade Organisation processes, in concert with other jurisdictions.” Environmental groups such as the Wilderness Society have taken the announcement as an opportunity to renew calls for the Australian Government to address the “rampant deforestation crisis” in the country. Wilderness Society Queensland campaign manager Hannah Schuch said the Government had “failed” to support the EU’s deforestation laws so far. “When buying Australian beef or timber, consumers around the world would be horrified to know these products could come with a side of koala habitat destruction,” she said. “The message is clear, they want deforestation-free products. “The delayed implementation is in no way an opportunity to let the bulldozers rip ... The date at which they determine if land is ‘deforestation free’ has not changed.”