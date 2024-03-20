Farmers impacted by Labor’s planned live sheep export ban are being urged to submit feedback to a Coalition-led committee as part of a new report to be tabled in Federal Parliament.

It comes after the committee, which includes Federal and State parliamentarians, held community meetings across regional WA earlier this month in a bid to whip farmers into action.

The roadshow visited Katanning, Hyden, Merredin, Perth, York, Brookton and Wagin.

Committee chair Rowan Ramsey, the member for Grey in South Australia, will present the feedback received in a report to the House of Representatives.

TheNightly Get in front of tomorrow's news for FREE Journalism for the curious Australian across politics, business, culture and opinion. READ NOW

The committee is also calling for written submissions to be included as appendices to the report, which is being compiled as pressure mounts on Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt to release Labor’s own report.

Senator Watt appointed a four-person consultation panel in March last year which delivered its final report on October 25 with recommendations on how and when to shut down the live sheep trade.

Senator Watt promised to publicly release the report, but five months on it has yet to be published.

Mr Ramsay renewed calls for Senator Watt to release the report immediately, “given the importance of its findings for the future of Australia’s sheep producers”.

“It is inconceivable that keeping this much-publicised report under wraps is in any way in the public interest,” Mr Ramsey said.

“If the phase-out panel has made findings of fact that contradict the Government’s ideology-led approach to live exports, those findings must be exposed to the full light of public scrutiny.”

Submissions to the Coalition Backbench Policy Committee on Agriculture, Water Resources, Drought and Environment can be sent via O’Connor MP Rick Wilson at rick.wilson.mp@aph.gov.au until Sunday, March 24.

Camera Icon O’Connor MP Rick Wilson speaks at the Coalition roadshow at Wagin Woolorama. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Speaking at the York meeting on March 7, Mr Wilson reiterated calls for Labor to release its report immediately and slammed the policy to phase-out live sheep exports.

“The Government made a political decision to close this industry down because it might garner them some votes elsewhere, mainly in inner cities, and that’s why we need to fight back,” he said.

A Government spokeswoman said Labor was taking the time to “properly assess all recommendations” in its report and “develop an appropriate response”.

“The report will be released following appropriate consideration by the Government,” the spokeswoman said.

“The Government will not comment on the report’s details while carefully considering the recommendations.”