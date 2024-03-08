The Davis family, of Coonamble Angus stud in Bremer Bay, defied the cattle market downturn with its outstanding bull sale success that resulted in two equal top-prices of $32,000 and a 100 per cent clearance. Expecting lower bull prices reflective of the current market, Coonamble stud co-principal Murray Davis said “it was about time they (buyers) could take home cheaper bulls”. The $1.7m grossing sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, resulted in 126 bulls offered and sold for an average price of $13,492/head, as compared to last year when 126 bulls sold for a whopping average price of $18,262. Last year’s average price was an all-time WA record breaker for a single vendor sale and although this year’s average price fell by $4470/head, the Coonamble sale remains the richest in the State of any breed. The 2023 sale also had a smashing $106,000 top-price, purchased by a syndicate of four WA buyers, which didn’t deter return buyers this year — the strong 66 bidding registration packing the selling complex with confidence. An opening bid of $10,000 quickly reached $26,000 for lot one, Coonamble Kevin T242, sold to the partnership of Kojonup commercial breeder Matt Della Gola and Boyanup-based Black Market Angus stud principal Paul Torrisi — two of the syndicate buyers of last year’s $106,000 bull, Coonamble Show Time S42. A remarkable 21 bulls sold for $20,000 or more with the majority bought by commercial producers. Another stud purchase was from Munglinup-based Arkle Angus stud principal Siobhan Cowan, who secured “new blood” in Coonamble Goalkeeper T674, bidding to the equal top price of $32,000 for one of the most-admired bulls in the catalogue. The 662kg 2022 September-drop bull, sired by Baldridge SR Goalkeeper, and out of Coonamble dam P391, going back to C Hector H249, recorded an EBV birthweight of +3.4 and growth figures of +68, +129 and +162 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. It was one of Coonamble’s first sons to sell out of an ET bred Hector daughter. Ms Cowan said she was a “big fan” of Hector daughters. “This bull has well-balanced figures for the WA market, is deep and wide with excellent feet and will be used in our backup AI program,” she said. Ms Cowan also paid $27,000 for Coonamble Q-Stick T513 that also represented outcross genetics for Arkle’s AI backup program. Long-time repeat buyers Noel and Karen Bairstow and their son Luke, of Arizona Farms in Lake Grace, secured the $32,000 equal top-priced bull, Coonamble Paratrooper T96 — the first Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 son to sell at Coonamble. This 820kg bull recorded EBV growth figures in the top one per cent including +79, +134, and +172 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. Mr Bairstow said it was their fourth purchase of a Paratrooper son and this bull represented “power” on the female side. The Bairstow family were assisted by Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey, who secured a total of four bulls for Arizona Farms for an average price of $28,250. This included two sons of Heinken Broadview for $30,000 and $24,000 and a son of Glenoch-JK Makahu M602 for $27,000 to give the Bairstows a good spread of genetics to put into their self-replacing Angus herd of 1550 breeders. Another C Paratrooper son T85, with 200 straws of semen retained by Coonamble, sold for $27,000 to repeat buyer Brian Lester, who trades as Lester Pastoral Company in Manypeaks. Mr Lester, who runs a grass-fed beef enterprise also paid $16,000 for C Quarterback T478 with the highest EBV intramusclular fat figure in the catalogue of +5.6, meaning the bull carried high marbling genetics. “We believe positive fats are complementary to our grass-fed program and will contribute to premium prices paid in the future,” he said. Mr Lester, who secured a total of four bulls for an average price of $16,500, was part of a group of volume repeat buyers including Boyup Brook-based Rhodes Pastoral that secured five bulls to a top of $25,000 and average price of $19,200. Rhodes Pastoral farm manager Michael Wright said they were selecting for good milk, structure and a balanced set of growth rates. The Wandel family, including Neil Wandel, who trades as Willawayup Farms in Esperance also took home four bulls for an average price of $9500, and his son, Scott Wandel, who trades as Ridley Plains in Esperance, secured five bulls for an average price of $10,800. Volume buyer of the sale was Bremer Bay-based PM & CJ Wishart, the account buyers securing six bulls to a top of $15,000 and average price of $10,000. Coonamble co-principal and stud founder Murray Davis, who was the ringmaster during the auction, was celebrating 57 years of stud registration on his 72nd birthday. Mr Davis’ son, Craig Davis, said his family appreciated the solid support received at this year’s sale. “Next year’s sale will include some exciting new genetics to progress WA’s Angus herds in a profitable direction,” he said. Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said the sale was solid with a “magnificent presentation”. “It doesn’t get any better, a credit to the Davis family,” he said. COONAMBLE ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 126 Sold: 126 Top price: $32,000 (2) Average: $13,492