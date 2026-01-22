The Davis Family of Coonamble Angus will offer 125 grass fed bulls for sale on February 24 starting at 12pm on-property at 5092 Swamp Road in Bremer Bay. The bull sale team will consist of 54 rising two-year-olds and 71 spring-born bulls at 18 months of age. This year, 40 per cent of the 125 bulls are a result of Coonamble’s embryo transfer programs. Lots 11 to 18 have been used as yearlings in the stud and its commercial program. Lot 14, Coonamble Rock Solid V105 (pictured), sired by Alpine Rock Solid, was used naturally in the stud and through AI and ET programs. His dam S83, a Coonamble Prospect daughter, produced lot 2 last year as a first-calf son. Coonamble stud co-principal Craig Davis said V105’s flush sister was used in the ET program. “Rock Solid V105 has a good set of numbers and moves really well, and we are excited to get his calves on the ground this April,” he said. “From this year’s offering, we will be retaining semen for in herd use from lots 3, 11, 12, 13 and 14. “Our main focus remains structure, docility and growth with the sire lines represented this year being selected to cover-off on these key traits.” Mr Davis said the Coonamble Show Time sons will once again be popular along with homebred sire Coonamble Roger. “Their dam, Coonamble D94, stamps her progeny with good bone, docility and plenty of rib in a moderately framed package and is a cow that will continue to have a very positive impact on the Angus breed,” he said. “There are 15 Coonamble Samson S54 sons on offer — this sire sold for $72,000 in our 2023 sale and we’ve continued to selectively use him and are now using a few sons of his. “He was very good on his feet, with bone and a nice skin with good growth as his main benefits.” Mr Davis said overseas sires would be represented by Baldridge Goalkeeper who was used lightly a few seasons ago, with pleasing results which resulted in a heavier lift in his use. “We are particularly impressed with the females he’s produced — the Goalkeeper’s progeny are docile, with good skins and pastern angle,” he said. “The Ellingson Three Rivers sons are packed with meat and have good docility — we are very impressed with the calves on the ground from the Three Rivers son that sold as lot 1 last year. “We believe commercial producers are going to love the weight that Three Rivers puts into their calves.” Mr Davis said a small selection of ET sons from US sires Connealy Craftsman and Sitz Resilient will also catalogued. “There are also sons and grandsons available from proven Coonamble sires including Coonamble Prospect and Coonamble Ned,” he said. All Coonamble bulls are fully vaccinated, and bulls will be personally delivered free within 1000km of Bremer Bay. There will be a complementary lunch available, and a coffee van provided. Accommodation is available in nearby Bremer Bay and early booking is recommended. Inspection of the bulls prior to the sale can be arranged by contacting Craig Davis or Laurence Grant of Nutrien Livestock Albany. COONAMLBE ANGUS BULL SALE Date: February 24 at Bremer Bay Offering: 125 bulls Contact: 0428 366 052