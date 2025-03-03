A Bremer Bay-bred Angus bull sold to a top of $72,000 at the Davis family’s Coonamble Annual Angus Bull Sale that resulted in a total clearance with buyers bullish on the quality at hand. The sale, held on February 25 and conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 105 Coonamble Angus bulls, with all selling for an average price of $15,276/head, up $1784 on last year when 126 sold for an average of $13,492. Nutrien Livestock Great Southern regional manager Bob Pumphrey said it was an “outstanding sale”. “There was a great attendance (73 registered buyers) by repeat and new buyers who were chasing quality,” he said. The $72,000 sale topper, Coonamble Show Time U54 offered as lot 10, was the first of seven C Show Time S42 AI sons offered — by a homebred sire that was sold to a WA syndicate for a State record price of $106,000 at the 2023 sale. Kojonup commercial producer Matt Della Gola, who was one of the three syndicate buyers of C Show Time S42 said “everyone should use Show Time genetics in their breeding”. Coonamble stud co-principal Murray Davis said S42 was out of a great combination of pedigree including outstanding matron cow Coonamble B170. “You can’t go wrong,” he said. This year’s first draft of Show Time sons was in great demand and the Bairstow family of Arizona Farms in Lake Grace, who are loyal supporters of Coonamble genetics, secured three sons to the sale top-price of $72,000 and average price of $52,000. Commercial producer Noel Bairstow, who was assisted by his son Luke, said the Show Time sons were “true to type” with “brilliant feet structure and temperament”. “They represent outcross genetics for our Angus breeding herd and are in a class of their own, lot 10 was one of the best bulls we have ever purchased with plenty of width and depth,” he said. The Bairstows’ first pick, U54, recorded growth Estimated Breeding Values of +65, +122, and +169 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, top 6, 2, and 1 per cents of the breed respectively, and a docility of +27. The other two Show Time bulls, including the $44,000 second top-priced bull C Show Time U50, were of similar high-figured growths and docility. The Bairstow family also secured a Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15 son for $27,000 with high growth EBVs. Boyup Brook commercial producer and Rhodes Pastoral farm manager Michael Wright secured C Show Time U56 for $43,000. “This bull had very productive softness — our most expensive bull ever, but we needed to get into these genetics,” he said. Mr Wright and his cattle team will use the bull over heifers with 140 to mate among the breeding herd of 710. Rhodes Pastoral also secured C Prospect U222 for $25,000, C Reload U156 for $24,000, and C Sampson U61 in its bid for genetic diversification. Lake King commercial producer Wayne Tapscott of Waymu Farms secured two Show Time sons for $40,000 and $34,000. “I was chasing the consistency of the genetics and look to get some brilliant replacement females to build my relatively new Angus herd,” he said. The fourth Show Time investment was from Waroona commercial producer account Murray River Farms that secured C Show Time U70 for $34,000. Murray River Farms also bought three other bulls, taking home a total of four for an average price of $25,750/head. Other top-selling bulls included the second youngest of the draft, an October 2023-drop that was sired by Coonamble Prospect P372 and sold for $33,000 to Andrew Bott of Bott Livestock in Esperance. Albany commercial cattleman Jarrod Carroll secured C Makahu U316 for $28,000 and also took home two other bulls for $15,000 and $12,000. Esperance cattle producer Neil Wandel of Willawayup Farms secured a volume of five bulls to a top of $11,000 and average price of $10,000 for his family’s 600-head female Angus herd. “I was selecting for high EBV 400-day weight and new bloodline prospects,” he said. “Last year’s season was tight, but the herd maintained a good conception rate, but they must be properly fed and maintained,” he said. Future seedstock producer Will Omodei, 24, secured his first Coonamble bull, C Samson U532 for $13,000. “I am in the process of registering a stud and was selecting for low birthweight and good growth,” he said. Coonamble cattle hand Hayden Pedro offered his family’s first registered bull, Osprey Ultron U1, which sold for $12,000 to Middleton Beach account JP & J Davies. The bull was sired by Coonamble Kevin K314 and out of C L223 and was described as a “true cow breeding bull”. COONAMBLE ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 105 Sold: 105 Top price: $72,000 Average: $15,276