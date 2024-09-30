A Gairdner-bred Poll Merino ram sold for a top price of $3000 at the Campbell family’s 40th annual on-property ram sale. Overall, the sale, conducted by Elders offered 60 rams, with 37 sold to a top of $3000 and average price of $1051, down $182/head on last year when 48 rams sold to a top of $4000 and average price of $1233. Coromandel stud principal Michael Campbell said he was pleased with the quality of rams that were on offer. “In these challenging times, our ram-buying clients have had to reassess their short-term objectives which affected the sale’s values and clearance,” he said. “No matter the challenges, we will continue to invest in genetics to offer our clients a more profitable option.” Elders auctioneer Nathan King said Coromandel clients at this year’s sale opted to buy good-quality rams at fair values to top up their sire battery. “We appreciated those that bought more rams than required as values reflected lower industry confidence,” he said. The $3000 top-priced buyer, Glenn Peacock, of Boyup Brook, secured Coromandel 230343, a 103kg 18.5 micron ram sired by homebred ram C190172 0 that goes back to sire Nerstane Dereck 160022. This ram recorded Merinoselect Australian Sheep Breeding values of 5.5 HWT, 6.2 HGFW, -1.7 HFD, 11.2 HCFW, -0.2 HEMD, -0.3 HFAT, -25.1 WWEC, and indexes were 142 WP index, and 127 SM index. Mr Peacock said he selected the ram had “open wool” and would produce a big wether. The long-bodied ram with its soft, white, and stylish wool will go over his family’s 1500 Poll Merino breeding ewes. “We have bought a farming property in the higher rainfall district of Boyup Brook that is understocked, so we will be looking at increasing numbers as we develop the new property,” he said. The Peacock family also secured another 103kg 18.5 micron ram for $1800. The $2200 second top-priced ram was secured by 25-year repeat buyer Darrell Panizza, who trades as Lancelen Nominees in Albany. “The ram has a bit of meat and carries a low crimping style wool that suits my flock,” he said. “I will run him with about 200 specially selected ewes.” This ram, Coromandel 230036, was sired by Wiringa Park 200037 and goes back to Glenlea Park 170614. It recorded ASBVs of 7.9 HWT, 22.2 HGFW, -2.1 HFD, -0.2 HCV, 27.5 HCFW, -0.5 HEMD, -0.7 HFAT, 6.3 WWEC, and indexes including 179 WP and 144 SM. Mr Panizza also secured another WP 200037 sired ram for $800. The $2000 third top-priced ram, Coromandel 230489, sired by homebred sire Coromandel 210691 that goes back to Nerstand Dereck, was secured by Ian Higgins, who trades as East Gully Farms in Rocky Gully. Mr Higgins said the ram was very well put together and carried a lot of wool. He also secured a total of six rams for an average price of $1450 to run in his family’s self-replacing breeding flock of 2600 ewes. Volume buyer was Rohan Murdock, of Boxwood Hill, who secured a total of eight rams to a top of $1200 and average price of $1050. Mr Murdoch said he was selecting for white and bright wools that would stand up in a high-rainfall environment. “We secured our requirement to run over our 3500-head breeding ewe flock. “The challenges in the industry are a concern, but I anticipate a turnaround and it’s better to maintain flock size in anticipation,” he said. “We can’t complain about the season as it came with big rains for our 60-40 livestock and cropping enterprise on the south coast.” COROMANDEL 40TH ANNUAL ON-PROPERTY RAM SALE Offered: 60 Sold: 37 Top price: $3000 Average: $1051