“We won’t run out of beef anytime soon”.

That is the message Cattle Council of Australia president Tony Hegarty is issuing the nation as panic shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep supermarkets’ shelves bare.

With a visible lack of food at grocery outlets across WA, Mr Hegarty said the country’s beef sector would keep up with the strong demand.

“Beef producers take their responsibility to help feed the nation seriously,” he said.

“Our supply chains and marketplace are open for business.

“We have the capacity to supply high-quality and nutritious red meat to all our customers both at home and overseas.

“There are about as many cattle in Australia as people, so we won’t run out of beef anytime soon.”

The Muchea Livestock Centre and Katanning Regional Saleyards have both imposed restricted access at the respective facilities during auctions, with only essential participants allowed to attend.