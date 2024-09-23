Cranmore Poll Merinos top at $3200

A Walebing-bred Poll Merino ram sold for the top-price of $3200 at the Lefroy family’s 74th Annual Cranmore Merinos Ram Sale, where all registered buyers took home a ram or more. The sale, conducted by Nutrien Livestock, offered 130 Merino and Poll Merino rams with 129 sold on the fall of the gavel resulting in an average price of $1546. This was down $61/head on last year when 145 rams sold to a top of $4500 and average price of $1607. The sale topper Cranmore PP 033, sired by Cranmore 067, was secured by 40-year return buyer and Gillingarra woolgrower Brendan Van Beek, who trades as Koolena Farm. Mr Van Beek said he was selecting for reasonable clean fleece weight and good balanced figures (Australian Sheep Breeding Values) and no higher than 21 fibre diameter. The sale topper, Cranmore 033, recorded Australian Sheep Breeding Values of 5.66 YWT, 0.04 YEMD, -0.13 YFAT, -1.23 YFD and a WP index of 179.96 and a SM index of 150.05. Mr Van Beek secured five Poll Merino rams to a sale top of $3200 and average price $2220 in his selections of top-performing rams. “We will mate between 1300 and 1400 self-replacing Merinos — as far as livestock in these uncertain times go, it’s either sheep or nothing,” he said. “Who knows where the sheep market is going, but we aim to maintain Merino numbers and ride this downturn out.” Cranmore stud co-principal Bruce Lefroy, who handed the stud in succession to his son, Kristin and his family, expressed he was also puzzled by the circumstances that were currently challenging the industry. “No one in this uncertain world knows what is going to happen to the sheep industry,” he said. The $3000 second top-priced Poll Merino, Cranmore PP 109, was secured by Moora woolgrower Don McKinley, who said he was maintaining a 2000 self-replacing Poll Merino flock with another 1000 breeding ewes designated to a crossbreeding program. This ram recorded ASBV figures of 10.95 YWT, 1.39 YEMD, 0.07 YFAT, 24.16 YCFW, 0.45 YFD, and a WP index of 161.46 and SM index of 149.87. Mr McKinley secured a total of seven Poll Merino rams for an average price of $2085. Repeat volume buyer Blair Humphrey and his father Michael secured a total of 10 rams, both Merino and Poll Merino, to a top of $2500 and average price of $1710. Their top-pick, Cranmore 392 recorded ASBVs of 8.5 YWT, 0.55 YEMD, 0.57 YFAT, 18.3 YCFW, -0.69 YFD, and a WP index of 159.61 and a SM index of 142.37. “We are maintaining our self-replacing breeding numbers of about 3400 ewes in our 60-40 cropping and sheep enterprise,” Blair said. “I think the sheep industry will go through a change in 2028 when the live export trade is earmarked to stop.” The $2800 top-priced Merino ram, Cranmore HH 353, was secured by Wongan Hills account I Metcalf & Co. This ram recorded ASBVs of 7.62 WWT, -0.32 YEMD, -0.38 YFAT, 14.35 YCFW, -1.75 YFD and a WP index of 165.42 and a SM index of 145.38. Kojonup woolgrower Richard Banks, of Yolander Holdings, secured 10 rams to a top of $2400 and average price of $1690. “I was selecting for improved wool cut for my family’s 2500 self-replacing flock, which we intend to maintain numbers,” he said. Jurien Bay-based woolgrower Steele Richards secured 10 rams to a top of $1200 and average price of $1090 and Watheroo account Arrawarra also secured 10 rams to a top of $1200 and average price of $1020. Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Grant Lupton said the sale was a pleasing result for the Lefroy family. “It was great to see that everyone that registered had bought rams,” he said. “Buyers were looking at the data and were using that information in their decision making.”