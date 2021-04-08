Search
Cunderdin rules Challenge

Bob Garnant
Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge president Jarrod Carroll, WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin cattle technical officer Kylie Iles, Harvey Beef livestock buyer Jono Green and Harvest Road marketing manager Jeni Seaton, far right, with the WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin students who were awarded with the overall Schools Challenge champion title.
Students from the WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin took the overall win at the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge competition at Willyung Farm in Albany on March 24.

The competition brought 100 students, representing six schools, to the Willyung Farm feedlot, where industry experts gave talks on related topics including understanding the carcase, stock handling, finance, and environmental subjects such as phosphorous and carbon.

WA College of Agriculture — Cunderdin cattle technical officer Kylie Iles said it was an exciting bus trip back to Cunderdin after her students scored a first-ever victory for the school, claiming the overall Schools Challenge title.

“We are already planning next year, which will be the school’s seventh participation, as we have to return a very special and highly prized trophy,” she said.

“I was very proud of the students. They retained information to perform brilliantly in the individual competitions.”

Bendigo Bank Albany branch manager Natasha Thompson with Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge finance competition winners including WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin studen William Lethleen, 17, (first), WA College of Agriculture student - Denmark student Hamish Bowie, 17, (second) and WA College of Agriculture - Great Southern Grammer student Leo Fleming, 15, (thrid)
Cunderdin students led the way in the finance sector, with William Lethlean awarded a first-place ribbon, while Oliver McLeary was head of the class in the all-topics competition.

Ms Iles said she selected a team of students that were enthusiastic about cattle. “We run 52 head of mainly commercial Angus in our self-replacing herd, which supplies calves into the school’s butcher shop,” she said.

Cunderdin’s student team scored 21 points for overall bragging rights, three points above the runner-up team from WA College of Agriculture — Denmark.

With the WA College of Agriculture - Denmark students, who placed runner-up in the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate School's Challenge, was Challenge president Jarrod Carroll, WA College of Agriculture - Denmark cattle technical officer Kevin Marshall, Harvey Beef livestock buyer Jono Green, and Harvest Road marketing manager Jeni Seaton.
Denmark’s cattle technical officer Kevin Marshall said his students attended the Challenge field day on March 23 to prep for the Schools Challenge the next day.

“We entered two teams of students, with team one placing second and team two taking fourth place,” he said.

“Denmark has performed well in the past, winning the overall title in 2019.”

Coles Orana store manager Sage Bailey with Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge carcase competition winners including WA College of Agriculture - Harvey student Toby Emmett, 17, (first) WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin student Aaron Cuthbertson, 17, (second) and WA College of Agriculture - Denmark student Michael Cottle, 16, (third).
Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge president Jarrod Carroll said the competition was designed to enhance the WA beef industry through enthusiastic and positive engagement with stakeholders throughout the beef value chain.

DPIRD research officer David Rodgers with Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge phosphorus competition winners including WA College of Agriculture - Harvey student Cooper Pearson, 17, (first), WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin student Fraser Hagboom, 17, (second) and WA College of Agriculture- Narrogin student James Densham, 15, (third).
“It provides opportunities, particularly to participating students to learn and grow together,” he said.

“The Schools Challenge provides support and encouragement to students and youth in agriculture in all facets of the supply chain of the beef industry.”

Mr Carroll said students were given the opportunity to network with corporate identities and farm gate producers.

Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate School's Challenge stock handling instructure Steve Moir with award winners including WA College of Agriculture - Denmark student Josh Coole, 17, (first), WA College of Agriculture - Denmark student Jorji Waters, 16, (second) and Great Southern Grammer student Brendon Quick, 15, (third).
Harvey Beef livestock buyer Jono Green with the Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Schools Challenge carbon award winners including WA College of Agriculture - Harvey student Cooper Pearson, 17, (first) WA College of Agriculture - Denmark student Jacana Vincent, 17, (second) and Great Southern Grammer student Henry Stephens, 14, (third).
