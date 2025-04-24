The world is desperate for Australian Wagyu genetics, with farmers from Down Under increasingly being recognised for having the “best genetics in the world”. Australia’s Wagyu sector — and its export industry valued at about $1 billion a year — is the biggest breeder of pure, full-blood and crossbred Wagyu cattle outside of Japan, with about 200,000 breeding animals. It is also the biggest exporter of Wagyu beef, with Australian Wagyu providing the highest-quality eating experience for the luxury food sector. Mishima Reserve Wagyu cattle operations vice-president Jenny Tweedy, who was among the US guests at WagyuEdge ‘25, said Australia was widely regarded as being at or very close to the “pinnacle of genetic data” across the world. “In terms of the pinnacle of genetic data, and pushing the breed forward, Australia has really led that,” she said. “It is something we recognise in the US and something I wanted to come to Australia and learn more about.” Some of the world’s best Wagyu producers gathered in Perth this month for the annual Wagyu Edge ‘25 conference. Among the local producers at the conference was Wild West Wagyu owner Matt Carrick, a cattle vet by trade, who was a relatively new player in the industry after starting to breed Wagyu two years ago. Like others, a big part of his production system is based on using high-quality data to level up his animals’ genetics. “We ended up with the gene pool, and the Australian Wagyu Association has been amazing in terms of adopting and progressing the industry . . . and helping breeders breed better animals,” he said. “The work they have done is amazing.” Wagyu — from ‘wa’ meaning ‘Japanese’ and ‘gyu’ meaning beef — genetics were closely guarded until the 1990s, when about 220 full-blood cattle were exported from Japan. Most of these were from the Japanese Black, Black Wagyu breed, with a small number of Akaushi, Red Wagyu breed also exported. Most made their way to Australia before the Japanese government imposed an export ban on Wagyu cattle, with no other countries having access to new genetics. The Australian Wagyu Association has been performing DNA testing, parentage verification and genetic improvement for cattle for 30 years, with the largest registry, DNA database and genetic analysis for Wagyu cattle in the world. What all are aiming for is the all-important marbling in the meat, which has a higher proportion of “healthy” unsaturated fat compared to other beef. Accessing those genetics in the 1990s put Australia in the box seat, and its Wagyu industry quickly scaled up. While less than 40 years old, the Australian Wagyu industry makes up 70 per cent of the global market outside of Japan. Producers range from small family businesses to major beef producing businesses. WA billionaires Andrew Forrest and Gina Rinehart are among the major players that have invested in Wagyu production, with Mr Forrest owning West Rivers Wagyu and Ms Rinehart 2GR Premium Wagyu. Other local companies include Margaret River Wagyu, Pardoo Wagyu in the Pilbara, Stone Axe Pastoral and Irongate Wagyu in the Great Southern.