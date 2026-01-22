Donnybrook farmer Brendon Giudici is carrying on with his family’s 70-year tradition of producing productive cattle through maternal hybrid vigour for sustainable beef production. With the aim of evolving the herd from its traditional Simmental cross Shorthorn make-up to a pure Black Simmental and SimAngus progression, Mr Giudici’s goal has been to tighten the weight ranges while improving carcase and structure to provide a more consistent product. “We’re aiming for an all-black cow herd with an even British-breed content,” he said. A graduate of WA College of Agriculture — Denmark, Mr Giudici returned to the family farm full-time in 2013 after spending time working at various outside farm enterprises to grasp a thorough understanding of a variety of production pathways. His parents used the Glen Mervyn Dam water to produce pumpkins for 25 years alongside their beef production but his motive was to eliminate the labour-intensive component, leasing more land, and to concentrate on adding further input into maximising pasture, silage, and hay production. From his deeply rooted upbringing of working in the humble and highly respected pumpkin patch, Mr Giudici visualised the potential offered by the local genetic resources provided by the Introvigne family, who run the Bonnydale Black Simmental and SimAngus studs. “They are producing a valuable genetic pool which allows us to continue matching the appropriate cattle type with some British breed infusion that is productive and suitable to our environment,” he said. “I am aiming for an efficient mature cow weight, currently average around 660kg-670kg across our herd of 230 autumn calving cows. “Our herd is about a 50-50 split between Black Simmental and SimAngus sires, giving us an option to increase or decrease Angus content as required.” Mr Giudici said last year they joined two yearling bulls and in one mob of 59 cows, only one was empty after an eight to nine-week tight joining period. “We select bulls based on pedigree, moderate birth and balanced figures for growth, carcase and maternal traits,” he said. “The production of calves is seen as a product rather than a commodity. They receive a Bovilis MH and IBR vaccine to be feedlot-ready, and weaning is approached as an education process — last year’s crop of steers averaged 373kg at weaning and heifers weighed in at 355kg. “The majority of the steers and some heifers are sold to the Kylagh feedlot, and we maintain an option to sell lighter weights off grass to the supermarket trade.” Kylagh feedlot general manager Ivan Rogers said the Giudici family’s cattle were in the top 25 per cent cohort for their class type performance in the feedlot. “Most recent results from last year show that the cattle had attained 1.85kg gain per day HGP-free,” he said. “They are quiet to handle and adapt well into the feedlot and the finished product suit our brand partners.” Mr Giudici said his homegrown grass-fed yearlings averaged 285kg with 10mm of fat, sold mostly to Coles. He said Bonnydale stud manager Rob Introvigne was a valuable source of information, and he offered exceptional after-sales service. “We are very lucky to have this leading seedstock business in WA to help support our beef production into a more sustainable enterprise,” Mr Giudici said.