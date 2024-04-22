WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis has called on Federal Labor to postpone Australia’s annual live export moratorium as sheep farmers hit crisis point, with many struggling to offload excess stock and facing the grim prospect of euthanasia. It comes after the State Government’s new Dry Season Taskforce, appointed to help producers facing tough seasonal conditions, met for the first time on April 19. Ms Jarvis said the taskforce had identified an urgent need for a “release valve” for WA’s sheep market in the form of additional time to export livestock out of the country. In a letter to Federal Agricultural Minister Murray Watt on Monday, she requested an extra 10 days of live export to be allowed before the yearly ban on the trade came into place. “As you are aware, Western Australian farmers are facing one of the worst dry seasons on record, which is impacting agricultural producers across all of our regions,” the letter reads. “The taskforce identified that WA sheep producers have excess stock in the system and need a relief valve.” In 2019, the Federal Government introduced an annual three-month moratorium on live sheep exports from Australia to the Middle East during the northern hemisphere summer. The moratorium, which effectively bans the export of Australian sheep to the region during the hottest time of year, was introduced after 2400 sheep died of heat stress on the ship Awassi Express in 2017. Ms Jarvis has requested that the moratorium start after June 24, as opposed to the planned start date of June 14, “subject to favourable weather conditions in the northern hemisphere and the usual animal welfare considerations”. The call to postpone the moratorium also follows a recent crisis meeting at Yornup, when up to 300 people attended and share their struggles to sell sheep and acquire feed and water during the dry conditions.