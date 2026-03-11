An award-winning eco-tourism Mid West station, replete with roaming dingoes, is up for sale for the first time in 20 years. Wooleen Station, owned and operated by pastoralists David and Frances Pollock, is a 134,000ha pastoral lease about 700km north of Perth in the Mid West. It is the latest WA station to hit the market, after the recent sales of Rawlinna and Madura Plains Stations on the Nullarbor Plain to Consolidated Pastoral Company. Gnaraloo Station near Ningaloo, Country Downs in Broome, and Challa Station are also amongst the list of recent station sales. Wooleen Station runs as a tourist station and has attracted attention for its large-scale landscape rehabilitation — including the re-introduction of dingoes. It was first purchased by Mr Pollock’s parents in 1989 as a sheep operation — it was later transitioned to cattle. When Mr Pollock took over in 2007, he chose to undergo large-scale landscape rehabilitation which involved significant destocking, lower short-term production, and reintroduction of dingoes, kangaroos and feral animals. The pair introduced dingoes into the pastoral landscape as a method to reduce grazing pressure from kangaroos and other animals. Wooleen Station’s dingoes became a drawcard for travellers going through the Mid West, Kalbarri, and inland Murchison tracks. It aims to give visitors a chance to camp and explore a station actively trying to reverse decades of overgrazing and its effects on the landscape. Wooleen has offered fully-catered accommodation in its Australian National Trust listed homestead built in 1918, and two self-catering fully-equipped guesthouses. Further afield there are private campsites, suitable for caravans, along the Murchison River in mulga scrub and in rocky outcrop country. Visitors have also been able to enjoy enjoy marked bush walking and mountain-bike trails, canoeing in the river, guided tours, and workshops. Wooleen Station won bronze in the hosted accommodation category at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Fremantle this month. The property has also been certified by Ecotourism Australia, recognising its commitment to conservation.