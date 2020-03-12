Elgin marbling seals a deal for Swansea Streat Meats

One of Perth’s niche family-owned butchers has spent almost $8000, including forking out $2550 for a quality Elgin Park-bred Charolais-cross, at Wagin Woolorama’s Prime Yearling Auction.

Last Friday, Swansea Street Meats part-owner Regan Goddard-Borger purchased five of the 13 available yearlings offered for his family’s East Victoria Park meat store.

Mr Goddard-Borger, the auction’s volume buyer, spent $7950 in total at a $1590 per head average, including $2550 for a 598kg Charolais-cross from Elgin Park stud.

The purchase was $250 less than the sale-topping steer, which fetched $2800, after it was purchased by Kalamunda-based Sebastian Butchers from John Barber and Lone Chorley, of Manjimup.

Camera Icon Lone Chorley and John Barber, of Manjimup, offered the top priced steer at Wagin Woolorama’s Prime Yearling Auction, which was purchased by Sebastian Butchers for $2800. Credit: Countryman / Astrid Volzke

Mr Goddard-Borger said he was pleased with the purchases, after entering the Wagin auction chasing sturdy cattle.

“We like our cattle well-covered and a bit heavier because the latest trend is big bits of meat on the bone and thick ribs,” he said.

“We are looking for muscular fat, for marbling, because there is demand there.”

Elders auctioneer Don Morgan led the sale, with all 13 of the steers and heifers on offer selling under the hammer to record a 100 per cent clearance.

Camera Icon Bidders were bullish at the 2020 Wagin Woolorama’s Prime Yearling Auction. Credit: Countryman / Astrid Volzke

The auction grossed $22,700 in total for a $1746 average.

In addition to the sale-topper, Sebastian Butchers made four purchases including a South End Murray Grey, weighing 420kg, for $1700.