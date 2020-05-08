Unprecedented sheep and lamb numbers are continuing to flock from WA across the Nullarbor, with almost 700,000 sent east in the past four months.

From January 1 to April’s end, 696,200 sheep and lambs have travelled through the Ceduna checkpoint in South Australia en route to Eastern States-based buyers.

It is the most stock sent from WA in the first four months of the year.

Of the total, about 55 per cent were lambs and 45 per cent were adult sheep.

The record amounts of sheep travelling east has been spurred by active processor buying at the State’s saleyards, primarily Thomas Foods International and Cedar Meats, and graziers wanting to re-stock.

WA sheep producers have enjoyed positive prices amid the mounting east coast demand, with lines of ewe lambs exceeding $300 a head.

Last week, Tammin farmers Rod and Jane Rogers sold two lines of 590 pure Merino ewe lambs online via AuctionsPlus to a buyer in NSW town Barellan for a whopping $321 a head — $71 above reserve.

It is believed $321 a head is a new WA record for a line of ewe lambs.

Recent rains across NSW’s Riverina Region has been a major factor in the sustained demand for breeding stock, with many farmers wanting to rebuild their flocks following two years of drought.

More in next Thursday’s Countryman.