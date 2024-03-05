As Farmers Across Borders prepares its next hay run in WA’s North, president Sam Starcevich said the charity was feeling the crunch amid dire conditions for pastoralists and a lack of feed and funds for the group.

A convoy loaded with feed is set to leave Esperance late this week, with 11 trucks to go to the Carnarvon area, and nine trucks to head to the Mt Magnet, Cue and Yalgoo areas.

The trek from Esperance to Carnarvon, covering thousands of kilometres, is excepted to take four to five days.

Ms Starcevich said the charity has been working “flat out” because of the high demand for hay runs.

“In the last few months we’ve been rolling pretty well every week, or every couple of weeks,” she said.

“Since mid to early September when we started doing (the hay runs), demand has been quite high.”

She said the biggest issue currently has been organising funds to cover fuel costs.

“To go up to north of Carnarvon, it’s getting close to $7500 a truck for fuel,” she said.

“The price is hurting us at the moment, like it’s hurting everyone. You just feel it a bit more because it’s a charity.”

Ms Starcevich founded Farmers Across Borders in 2014, and the volunteer-run group became an official charity in 2019.

She said the group always aimed to alleviate burdens for producers, but the recent costs of the hay runs meant more people might need to lend a hand to keep the trucks moving.

“We have been saying to a lot of pastoralists that they are going to have to contribute to help us get the feed there,” she said.

“It’s not we want to do, but it’s what we got to do so we can help everybody that needs help.”

Ms Starcevich said the challenging times have only been exasperated by the dry conditions being felt across the state.

“It’s been difficult ... a lot of these pastoralists have been carting feed for a long time. They’re just after a bit of a hand at the moment to help alleviate it, which is what we do,” she said.

“A truck-load isn’t going to solve the issue, but at least it takes the pressure off a little while.”

Ms Starcevich said people and organisations can find ways to help and donate by going to the Farmers Across Borders website at https://www.farmersacrossborders.com.au/